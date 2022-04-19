U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Dailybox Group Has Launched a Nationwide Recruitment Program

·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dailybox Group invites professionals from all walks of life to join DailySquad, a nationwide recruitment program to hire 1000 new employees. Candidates, who pass the selection process, will later fill in various positions in Dailybox Group outlets across Indonesia.

DailySquad - a nationwide recruitment program to hire 1000 new employees
DailySquad - a nationwide recruitment program to hire 1000 new employees

Based in Jakarta, Dailybox Group is a multi-brand online restaurant start-up. It operates over 130 restaurants in Indonesia. The group plans to inaugurate at least 60 new stores in non-metropolitan areas, such as tier 2 and 3 cities, by the end of 2022. Each Dailybox Group outlet requires at least 10 operational staff.

Regi Kuswanto, Head of Operations, Dailybox Group, stated: "What's interesting is that we don't require Dailysquad candidate to have cooking skills, F&B experience, or living in Jakarta. There are a variety of positions available, including kitchen hand, outlet manager, and operational support."

Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary package and BPJS employment of IDR 5-10 million along with an opportunity to advance their careers.

Dailybox Group consists of three F&B brands, namely Dailybox (a rice box brand offering comfort food), Shirato (a combination of sushi and burrito) and Breadlife (a leading bread brand in Indonesia). The Dailybox brand has been halal-certified by the Institute for the Study of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics of the Indonesian Ulema Council (LLPOM MUI) and the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH).

"The newly-acquired halal certification for Dailybox and the DailySquad program are part of our expansion strategy. The DailySquad program also aims to create new job opportunities outside the metropolitan area and attract new leaders who will grow with Dailybox Group," said Regi.

Recruitment started in April in Jakarta and Bali for the Western Indonesia region. For the Eastern Indonesia region, recruitment will begin in Makassar in May and continue in other cities in the following months.

"To be our DailySquad, please send your latest CV to squad@daily.co.id. Candidates who pass the preliminary selection phase will be contacted to participate in the interview and psychological testing phase," Regi concluded.

About Dailybox Group

Dailybox Group is an online restaurant startup with multiple brands, including Dailybox (a rice box brand offering comfort food), Shirato (a combination of sushi and burrito), and Breadlife (a leading bread brand in Indonesia). Dailybox was founded in 2018 and creates rice menus with local and international side dishes. As of February 2022, Dailybox Group has more than 130 locations in Indonesia and is one of Indonesia's most current cloud kitchen operators. Dailybox received Series A funding from Vertex Ventures and Kinesys Group in July 2021.

SOURCE Dailybox Group

