Daimler Scraps Forecast, Hermes Reopens Stores: Earnings Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Predicting the future is an impossible task this quarter as everyone from carmakers to soap sellers said the wide-ranging fallout from the pandemic clouded their outlooks.

Daimler AG threw out a forecast made two months ago that estimated significantly higher profit this year while Renault SA said it’s still not possible to assess the virus’s impact. Volvo Group said it can no longer give reliable estimates for truck markets after registrations plunged in Europe and North America.

While consumer giant Unilever also withdrew its financial guidance for the year, it said cleaning supply sales were surging, making up for lost revenue from its Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlors. Luxury handbag maker Hermes International also had reason to be hopeful, reopening all of its mainland China stores as it prepares for customers to exit lockdowns.

Key Developments:

European stocks bounced between gains and losses in early trading, with the Stoxx 600 index down less than 0.1% as oil shares gained and telecoms declined.Daimler Scraps Hope for Higher Profit as Crisis Clouds 2020 ViewUnilever Withdraws Guidance After Coronavirus Flattens Sales

Here’s the top virus-related earnings news for today by sector.

Autos

Daimler abandoned a forecast it made only two months ago for higher annual profit and said the pandemic makes it difficult to assess how much earnings will fall this year. The Mercedes-Benz maker now expects 2020 earnings will be lower than 2019 after reporting a 78% drop in first-quarter profit. Its shares were 1.8% higher in early trading.Renault’s first-quarter sales plunged and the French carmaker said it is impossible to judge the impact the virus will have on its results. Revenue dropped by 19% with unit sales in Europe falling by 36%, worse than the 26% decline for the wider market. The shares rose 4.4% in early trading.Swedish truck maker Volvo AB expects its service sales to take a hit with vehicles standing still as a result of lockdown restrictions. The truckmaker has seen more orders cancelled than received since the end of last month, when it closed down most of its factories, and lower truck usage has led to increased inventories of used trucks. Handelsbanken analysts said the second quarter will be a real challenge for the company. The shares slipped 3.4%.

Consumer

Unilever withdrew its 2020 guidance and said underlying sales were flat in the first quarter. It saw a positive impact from customers stockpiling goods in March but said sales in China were hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown in January and February. It is benefiting from strong sales of cleaning products like the Cif and Domestos brands. That’s being offset by weakness in products such as Ben & Jerry’s ice cream as consumers stay home. RBC said the results are disappointing and food sales were weak. The shares dropped by 4.1% at the open.Pernod Ricard SA, the largest seller of international spirits in China, suspended a planned share buyback of 500 million euros after the company reported that sales fell 14.5% on an organic basis during the third quarter of its fiscal year. The distiller reiterated a forecast that organic profit would fall by 20% this year. Jefferies said the performance was “less bad” than expected and shares rose 0.5%.Swedish toilet-roll maker Essity AB said its first-quarter adjusted profit surged by 70%. The group had already flagged the jump in profit this month, boosted by consumers stockpiling its goods as the virus outbreak took hold. The shares fell 2.6%.

Retail

Luxury-goods company Hermes International reported a smaller decline in first-quarter sales than analysts expected and said it has reopened all of its mainland Chinese stores, preparing for a bounceback in demand. Still, sales in the U.S. and Europe have ground to a halt, which will weigh on the second quarter. Bernstein said the sales performance is the strongest in the luxury sector so far. Shares bounced 3.5% at the open.Italian luxury outerwear firm Moncler SpA scrapped its dividend but reported first-quarter organic sales that were “marginally” ahead of expectations, according to Bernstein analysts. RBC said the firm’s liquidity is strong and there should not be material changes to estimates following the update. The stock climbed 1.7%.

