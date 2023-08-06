Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz dead at 52

Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck, died Saturday in a "tragic" but unexplained incident. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz, an architect of the company’s split off from Daimler AG into a stand-alone company, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Saturday, the German truck maker said Sunday.

Goetz, 52, was a member of Daimler Truck Holding AG’s Board of Management. Daimler did not reveal a cause of death. In a news release Sunday, Daimler called it a “tragic incident.”

“Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul,” Chairman and CEO Martin Daum said. “He has played a key role in shaping today’s Daimler Truck company and, as chief financial officer, has consistently worked towards making the company more economically successful today than ever before.”

Goetz was responsible for finance and controlling, nonproduction materials and services purchasing, and for information technology. He had been a member of the board of management since July 12, 2021.

“Jochen Goetz stood for authenticity, commitment and care for his colleagues,” said Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Daimler Truck Supervisory Board. “We are mourning a great manager and person. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Goetz spent his entire 36-year professional career at the Daimler Group. He spent nine years in various controlling functions in the Unimog division of the former Mercedes-Benz AG/Daimler-Benz AG. Goetz joined the management at Mercedes-Benz Trucks in 2001.

He became director of finance and controlling at Daimler Trucks North America in Portland, Oregon, in 2015. Goetz was appointed to the board of management as part of the spinoff.

Goetz is survived by his wife and two children.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

