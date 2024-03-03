Daimler Truck Holding AG Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 22% over the past week following Daimler Truck Holding AG's (ETR:DTG) latest yearly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of €56b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Daimler Truck Holding surprised by delivering a statutory profit of €4.62 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the consensus from Daimler Truck Holding's 13 analysts is for revenues of €54.1b in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 3.1% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 11% to €4.18 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €53.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.09 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Daimler Truck Holding's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €43.38, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Daimler Truck Holding at €53.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €31.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Daimler Truck Holding shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.1% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Daimler Truck Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Daimler Truck Holding's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €43.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Daimler Truck Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.

