Daimler Truck 2021 return at low end of forecast

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Freightliner Trucks is seen on a steering wheel in a yard in Mejicanos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck reported an adjusted return on sales of 6.1% in 2021, recovering from its losses in 2020 but still at the lower end of its outlook as raw material prices and supply chain troubles weighed, the company said on Thursday.

Returns were strongest in North America, where the truckmaker has over a third market share, at 9.2%, with Trucks Asia at 7.2% and Europe lowest at 4.8%.

Supply constraints slowed growth in the second half, Daimler Truck said, adding it expected semiconductor shortages and other supply troubles to impact sales in the first half of this year.

However, it did not expect the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine to have a negative impact on the general market development for the firm, it said, adding its supply chains would not be significantly affected by the war.

The company expects revenue to increase to between 45.5 - 47.5 billion euros this year, leading to an adjusted return on sales of 7-9%.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray and Emma Thomasson)

