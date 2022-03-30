U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,609.03
    -22.57 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,221.52
    -72.67 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,523.21
    -96.43 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.44
    -12.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.77
    +3.53 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.60
    +23.60 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.45 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    -0.0480 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9460
    -0.9200 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.35
    -176.46 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.73
    -4.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

DAIM's Use of Trusts Provides Benefits to Digital Asset Owners

·3 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Investment Management, LLC (www.DAIM.io), a leading digital asset management firm recommends using a Trust for protecting, streamlining, and maintaining privacy for your digital assets near and long-term.

Putting Digital Assets in a trust helps ensure their intergenerational transfer.
Putting Digital Assets in a trust helps ensure their intergenerational transfer.

With the advent of Cryptocurrencies in the past decade plus, owners of digital assets need to utilize the best methods available. Both Cryptocurrencies and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) must be accounted for in your estate plan.

Using a Trust is the best way to protect your assets and make sure they don't get lost or have any issues long-term. A properly administered Trust will ensure that your digital assets transfer to your beneficiaries quickly and easily, while avoiding expensive Probate.

Another important benefit of a Trust is that it can provide a level of privacy. Many people prefer to keep their name or confidential details of large balances out of public view and records.

Additionally, Trusts can be modified at any time or even revoked as your situation may change over time. An attorney specializing in Trusts and estate planning will be required to set-up your Trust, and DAIM can work with a Trust attorney on the transferring of digital assets into a Trust.

Self-directed Cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians don't readily offer the ability to name beneficiaries or to title your account as a Trust. Online Cryptocurrency exchanges do not provide the human interaction, expertise and a proper paper trail of a full service firm like DAIM.

This is where you need a professional, licensed digital asset advisor and Trust attorney to secure your Trust documents, create the unique Trust account and establish a record with a qualified custodian so multiple approved parties can access your Trust account.

A licensed digital asset advisor and Trust attorney can also assist you in the transition of the assets to your beneficiaries or to continue managing them for the beneficiaries. The licensed advisor also solves for the Prudent Investor Rule, which requires the assets to be managed with consideration of the beneficiaries needs and avoiding unnecessary risk.

DAIM has an experienced Trust attorney in California in our network to assist you with all of the needed steps, or you are free to choose your own Trust attorney.

For further information, please contact:

Digital Asset Investment Management

License: CRD# 294098

hq@daim.io

120 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach CA 92660

Who We Are:

DAIM is the first fully licensed and regulated digital asset manager. We create long-term value through our trading and execution expertise, customized investment options, secure cold storage custody of assets, research and educational resources. Visit is as DAIM.io

*Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so your account may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than what is reflected. Investment performance of a model depends on the performance of the underlying investment options and on the proportion of the assets invested in each underlying investment option over time. The performance of these investments will vary day to day in response to many factors including volatility. The account performance information reflects the reinvestment of dividends, yield and or income (to the extent applicable), is net of applicable transaction fees, and is net of DAIM's investment management fee. However, taxes are not accounted for. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. Please review our ADDITIONAL disclosures for important information on your account's performance. DAIM MODEL was started in June 2018 and digital assets held in the model change from time to time.

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Asset Investment Management)
(PRNewsfoto/Digital Asset Investment Management)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daims-use-of-trusts-provides-benefits-to-digital-asset-owners-301514002.html

SOURCE DAIM

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • 10 Defense Stocks US Senators Love

    In this article, we discuss the 10 defense stocks US senators love. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the Senate, go directly to 5 Defense Stocks US Senators Love. There has been a huge outcry around the stock trading activities of lawmakers in the United States in recent months as […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most’: My husband and I live apart in the summer. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota, and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • What Does DeFi Mean for PayPal?

    Cryptocurrencies, besides being used mostly for speculative purposes, also have a promising real-world use cases via something called decentralized finance, or DeFi. Crypto enthusiasts hope that DeFi can change the structure of the financial services industry. The electronic payments industry, in particular, is dominated by large organizations, such as PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), which make their money by charging transaction fees on the payments that run through their networks.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.