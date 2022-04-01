Daina Večkytė to take the position of Head of Finance at Telia Lietuva from July

Telia Lietuva

The Board of Telia Lietuva has appointed Daina Večkytė as Head of Finance of the Company from 4 July 2022. The current Head of Finance, Arūnas Lingė, after three years in the office, decided to leave to Company as of 29 April 2022.

“I am grateful for Arūnas‘ valuable contribution into transformation and modernization of finance management at Telia Lietuva and rallying team of professionals. Solid growth of the Company’s market capitalization over the couple of recent years indicates that investors rely on our financial results and strategic activities. That is a huge responsibility that we entrust to Daina. I am certain, that her experience will further the success of Telia Lietuva” – Dan Strömberg, Head of Telia Lietuva, said.

Being graduated from Vytautas Magnus University (Lithuania) as Master in Finance and Banking, Daina Večkytė currently is Head of Strat Plan Financials & Capital Investments at Sandoz International GmbH in Germany. Daina has joint Sandoz Group in 2007 in Lithuania as CFO for the Baltic Countries, later she worked as CFO for UK and Ireland. Till 2007 she occupied number of finance and sales strategy related positions in such international corporations as Mondelez and Philip Morris International in Lithuania, Austria, Germany and UK.

From 30 April till 3 July 2022, Polina Rys, Head of Business Control at Telia Lietuva, will be the Company’s acting Head of Finance.



