U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,515.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,342.25
    -71.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.80
    -6.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +4.99 (+4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.70
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -0.78 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2360
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,152.55
    -697.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.80
    +23.93 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.00
    +36.27 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

The Dairy Alternatives Market to exceed $49 billion valuation by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

The growth of the dairy alternatives market is supported by growing health consciousness among consumers, increasing consumer interest in vegan food products in the Asia Pacific region, and growing prominence of nourishing diets during COVID-19, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Dairy Alternatives Market was estimated at USD 24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to be valued at about USD 49 billion by 2028, registering with a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2028. The research report gives an in-depth assessment of market size & estimations, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market
Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Dairy alternatives are known to have fewer calories, less fat content, increased water content, and high nutrients and vitamins. Growing consumption of dairy alternatives owing to their lactose-free characteristics has been favorable for industry growth. Additionally, rising uptake of plant-based beverages on account of their low caloric and sugar content has positively influenced product adoption. Mounting demand for oat milk and rice milk due to their high nutrient value is speculated to enhance market growth through the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2451

Almond is a nutritional food product rich in vitamin, magnesium, dietary fibers, and healthy fats. Almond milk is increasingly being used as a cow-milk substitute since it has high nutritional value. Moreover, key benefits offered by almond-based products to enhance overall diet as well as lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels among consumers are set to drive product demand. In 2021, the almond product segment surpassed USD 9 billion in revenue and is poised to observe steady expansion over the study timeline.

On the other hand, the dairy alternatives market share from the soy product segment was valued at more than USD 10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of approximately 10% through the assessment timespan. Various health benefits offered by soy-based dairy substitutes are anticipated to bolster segmental adoption in the upcoming years.

Key reasons for dairy alternatives market growth:

1. Soaring demand in food & beverage sector.

2. Mounting adoption in plant-based beverages.

3. Growing uptake in vegan and lactose-free diets.

2028 forecasts show 'beverages' segment retaining its dominance:

From the application point of view, the beverages segment holds a substantial share in the dairy alternatives industry with a valuation of around USD 21 billion in 2021 and is set to witness robust expansion over the analysis timeline. Shifting preferences of consumers for lactose-free plant-based products are set to drive the demand for dairy alternatives. In the beverage sector, dairy alternatives are widely utilized to improve flavoring, viscosity, stability, and taste in drinks. Increasing inclination of consumers towards the adoption of plant-based products in a beverage for phenylketonuria, lactose intolerance, and milk allergy is foreseen to drive segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Europe dairy alternatives market is slated to reach a valuation of more than USD 6 billion by the end of 2028. Key benefits of dairy alternatives, such as they are cholesterol-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and lactose-free, would drive product demand in Europe. Additionally, growing prevalence of specialty stores, online stores, and mainstream stores providing non-dairy beverages under private labels, along with surging demand for plant-based derivatives, is likely to be key contributors to regional market growth in the coming years.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2451

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on dairy alternatives market:

Following the onset of COVID-19, there was need for effective therapeutic methods to combat the infection. Patients infected with the novel coronavirus needed to eat and drink well in order to boost their immune system and recover quickly. Prominent uptake of a diet high in protein and energy increased the importance of dairy alternatives, which has boosted market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some key companies in the global dairy alternatives industry include Califia Farms, SunOpta, Inc, So Delicious, Blue Diamond Growers, WhiteWave Foods, Valsoia SpA, Pacific Foods, Freedom Foods, New Barn, and MALK Organics, among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dairy-alternatives-market-to-exceed-49-billion-valuation-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301506442.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil jumps as EU weighs Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

    Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday, with Brent above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.98, or 3.8%, to $108.68, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday. Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits that aim to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walk

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Se

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • Older Americans, Flush With Housing and Stock Portfolio Wealth, Poised to Revive Spending This Year

    THE OUTLOOK Covid-19 kept many older Americans on the sidelines of the recovery in consumer spending as they held back from in-person services like dining and travel. But their spending is picking up as the Omicron wave recedes, and analysts say that could help fuel economic growth in the months ahead.

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.