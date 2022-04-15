U.S. markets closed

Dairy Alternatives Market to Grow to USD 47 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high disposable income and high consumer consciousness towards animal cruelty. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players and easy availability of a wide range of products also acts as a major driving factor for the Global dairy alternatives market in this region. Europe also covers a substantial market share owing to the high demand for healthy food products.

New Delhi, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dairy alternatives market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing disposable income of the customers and changing lifestyles and eating habits along with increasing awareness of animal cruelty in the dairy industry…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the dairy alternatives market was worth USD 24.1 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, earning revenue of around USD 47.4 billion by the end of 2028. The market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing disposable income of the customers and changing lifestyles and eating habits. The rising demand for dairy alternatives is also attributed to increasing awareness of animal cruelty in the dairy industry. Furthermore, increasing launches of a wide range of dairy alternative products along with easy availability through online stores and supermarkets, and hypermarkets is also playing a crucial factor in driving the market growth.

Increasing Consciousness Towards Animal Cruelty is Boosting the Dairy Alternatives Market

Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of what they are consuming and how their consumption is affecting the environment. They are becoming more aware of the animal cruelty happening in the dairy industry. According to Animal Equality India, the milk-producing animals only produce milk for their off-springs. Therefore, they are forcefully impregnated every year, which runs in a cycle of cruelty. Furthermore, a dairy farm produces greenhouse gasses emissions that contribute to climate change. This is prompting the shift towards dairy alternatives.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market/report-sample

Dairy Alternatives Market - By Formulation

Based on formulation, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into flavored and plain. The plain dairy alternatives segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the working-class population being the major target of this market. The dairy alternatives such as milk or butter are meant for regular consumption, due to which plain products are being preferred by the consumers. However, the flavored segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Dairy Alternatives Market - By Application

Based on application, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into milk, ice creams, yogurt, cheese, creamers, and other applications. The milk segment holds the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among the population and the demand for milk for the nutritional needs of the body. The dairy alternatives milk is rich in vitamins and minerals as well as is low in fat. Furthermore, they also have a healthy combination of mono- and polyunsaturated fats and are perfect for people with a slow digestive system.

Please Visit Press Release of Global Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/dairy-alternatives-market-to-grow-to-usd-47-billion-by-2028

Dairy Alternatives Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several reports reveal that the prevalence of lactose intolerance is highest in East Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, etc. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for dairy alternative products in the forecast period. Furthermore, brands are increasingly launching new products into potential markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, etc., which will boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy Alternatives Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak provided lucrative growth opportunities to the dairy alternatives market. Although the market was initially halted due to lockdown restrictions and obstruction in the distribution channels, which created a huge shortage of supplies in the supermarkets/hypermarkets and online stores. However, the surge in consumer awareness towards zoonotic diseases post the pandemic prompted them to limit or stop their animal products consumption, which resulted in a dramatic surge in the demand for dairy alternatives products. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness during the pandemic also favored the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the dairy alternatives market are The Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Danone, Freedom Foods Group, Earth’s Own Food Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A, Panos Brands, Melt Organic, Oatly, Living Harvest Foods, Ripple Foods, Kite Hill, Califia Farms, Hudson River Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., and other prominent players.

The dairy alternatives market is still consolidated with the presence of a few players since the industry is relatively new and expanding. Therefore, new entrants are welcoming in this market and have substantial growth opportunities. The companies constantly launch new products to cater to the taste needs of their customers and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the dairy alternatives market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the dairy alternatives market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the dairy alternatives market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

  • In February 2022, BRAIN Biotech, a European biotechnology company, and Formo, a German cell-ag company, announced their strategic alliance to bring bioidentical milk proteins to commercial viability.

  • In February 2022, Nestle, the food and beverage giant, announced the launch of a new plant-based version of Milo in Thailand.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Product Service/Segmentation

By Source, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Formulation, By Region

Key Players

The Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Danone, Freedom Foods Group, Earth’s Own Food Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A, Panos Brands, Melt Organic, Oatly, Living Harvest Foods, Ripple Foods, Kite Hill, Califia Farms, Hudson River Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., and other prominent players.

By Source

  • Soy

  • Almond

  • Coconut

  • Rice

  • Oats

  • Hemp

  • Other Sources

By Application

  • Milk

  • Ice Creams

  • Yogurt

  • Cheese

  • Creamers

  • Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Health Food Stores

  • Pharmacies

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Other Distribution Channels

By Formulation

  • Flavored

  • Plain

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

Online Food Delivery Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

North America Household Water Treatment System Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

Brazil Cosmetics Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

China Hand Sanitizer Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

Asia Pacific Back-to-School Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Work From Home Furniture Market, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


