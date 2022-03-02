U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,372.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,041.00
    +35.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    +5.35 (+5.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.00
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1690
    +0.2790 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,114.98
    +824.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.41
    +16.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Dairy Alternatives Market to Worth $53.97 Billion by 2021-2028 | Dairy Alternatives Industry CAGR of 13.30%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in dairy alternatives market are Danone S.A. (Paris, France), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Illinois, United States), Blue Diamond Growers (California, United States), SunOpta, Inc. (Brampton, Canada), Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (Tuen Mun, Hong Kong), Daiya Food, Inc. (Burnaby, Canada), Goya Foods, Inc. (New York, United States), Living Harvest Foods, Inc. (Maharashtra, Pune), Organic Valley (Wisconsin, United States), Eden Foods, Inc. (Michigan, United States), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to experience considerable growth by reaching USD 53.97 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.30% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market, 2021-2028." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 19.66 billion in 2020. The growth is owing to the emerging veganism trend and the rising inclination of consumers towards a plant-based diet. According to an environmental view, the dairy and meat sectors are the major contributors to the emission of greenhouse gases. The awareness regarding a sustainable environment has resulted in a major switch among people regarding their diet.

For example, according to a survey conducted by Food Standards Agency (FSA), there are about 720,000 vegans in the U.K, which is around 1.2% of the country's total population. Whereas in India, only 1 % of Indians strictly follow veganism, therefore the total population of vegans in India is around 5 million.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dairy-alternatives-market-100221

British Population Adopted Veganism during COVID-19 Pandemic

The rising trend of switching to dairy alternatives was further accelerated during the outbreak of COVID-19. People were forced to stay indoors as the government imposed stringent restrictions regarding social distancing and even announced lockdowns. This resulted in people making healthy living and food choices. Many people switched to vegan and vegetarian diets during the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, according to an article published by IFT in June 2020, 25% of the British population aged between 21-30 years stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned vegan diets to be more tempting. Around 37% of the British population responded that the COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged them to add more nutrients and supplements to their diet that support the immune system. Therefore, this is anticipated to boost this market even during the pandemic.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market

  • Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Illinois, United States)

  • Blue Diamond Growers (California, United States)

  • SunOpta, Inc. (Brampton, Canada)

  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (Tuen Mun, Hong Kong)

  • Daiya Food, Inc. (Burnaby, Canada)

  • Goya Foods, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Living Harvest Foods, Inc. (Maharashtra, Pune)

  • Organic Valley (Wisconsin, United States)

  • Eden Foods, Inc. (Michigan, United States)

Segmentation

Based on the source, the market is divided into soy, almond, coconut, rice, and oats. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores and online retail, among others. In terms of region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of product type, the market is further classified into non-dairy milk, butter, cheeses, yogurts, and ice-creams. Among these, the non-dairy milk segment dominated the market by earning the largest market share in 2020.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions, or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market-100221

Drivers and Restraints

Gained Consciousness Regarding Environmental Issues to Drive Market Growth

The lactose intolerant population is growing globally, and therefore the market is propelling on this basis. Besides the intolerant part, the perception among people that lactose-free items are better for human health is driving the demand for dairy alternatives. For example, according to the National Institutes of Health, around 68% of the total world population has inherited lactose mal-absorption. Furthermore, 70%-100% of East Asian adults are lactose intolerant, and most of this condition is found among adults overall. Additionally, the production of certain dairy products has substantial environmental bearings, which lead to harmful results such as soil impurity, air pollution, water infiltration, and extensive damage to biodiversity. This is anticipated to boost the dairy alternatives market growth in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Ace the Market Backed by Rising Lactose-Intolerant Cases

The dairy alternatives market share in the Asia Pacific region was held at USD 10.13 billion in 2020. The market is primarily driven by the maximum reported cases regarding lactose intolerance. Moreover, the rising awareness among people for making the right food choices and healthy lifestyle choices has resulted in a major shift from dairy to non-dairy milk-based items. As several nations in the Asia Pacific region are yet developing, these dairy alternatives are cost-effective for daily utilization in several households.

North America holds the second largest market share globally. The people in this region are well informed about the negative traits of using dairy products and are aware of environmental depletion. Moreover, people are sensitive to animal cruelty and therefore are shifting towards veganism rapidly. However, only 1 million North American people, i.e., 0.5% of the total population, follow a purely vegan-based lifestyle.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by Leading Players to Spur the Market Growth

Key players are adopting numerous strategies to ensconce their position in the market. One such strategy is to launch products featuring the latest trends around the market. For example, in September 2020, Nestlé launched Nesquik, a new dairy alternative and plant-based drink in Europe. The drink obtains protein from peas and oats and is an excellent option for diabetic people as it contains lower sugar levels. The product is estimated to be launched initially in Spain, Hungary, and Portugal in the European region.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dairy-alternatives-market-100221

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent/Related Market

      • Analysis on Global Plant-Milk Sector

      • Overview on Raw Material (Coconut) Price Trend Analysis

      • Factors Impacting Consumers’ Buying Behaviour

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

  • Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source (Value)

        • Soy

        • Almond

        • Coconut

        • Rice

        • Oats

        • Others

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Non-dairy Milk

        • Butter

        • Cheeses

        • Yogurts

        • Ice Cream

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retails

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dairy-foods-market-103890

Industry Development

January 2021: Nestle S.A. launched vegan, coconut milk-based, flat white coffee pods in the U.K. to offer consumers superior coffee made using lactose-free milk.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dairy Drinks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Drinking Yogurt, Milk, Kefir, Others), By Category (Flavoured Milk, Unflavoured Milk), By Packaging (Cartons, Cans, Bottles), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Dairy Foods Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Cattle, Sheep, Goat, and Camel), Type (Lactose and Lactose-free), Product Type (Milk, Cheese, Butter, Dessert, Yogurt, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • Apple, Nike and Hollywood Spurn Russia, Isolating Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world’s most iconic brands. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails Puti

  • Target CFO discusses inflation and supply chain outlook

    Target CFO Michael Fiddelke joined Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation, supply chain outlooks for 2022, and more. ‘We have a lot of levers we can pull in our business to combat inflation, and price is the lever we pull last, not first,’ said Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • Starwood Capital’s Trouble in Israel Deepens Over Defaulted Bond Offering

    Lawsuit alleges that Starwood misrepresented and omitted some risks in the prospectus for its bond offering.

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows