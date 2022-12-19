U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,118.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,355.50
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6340
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.84
    +16.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.90
    -20.58 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.75
    +40.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Dairy Blends Market to Garner USD 4,670.7 Million Revenue by 2030 at 6.55% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Dairy Blends Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Type (Dairy Mixture, Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients, Dairy as a Functional Ingredient, Dairy as a Carrier and others), Form (Spreadable, Liquid, Powder and others), Application and Region – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Blends Market Summary:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Dairy Blends Market Information by Type, Form, Application and Region – Forecast till 2030", wherein the market can secure a 6.55% CAGR to reach close to USD 4,670.7 Million from 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope:

Dairy blends are a type of dairy mix made by combining a concentrated butter or cream with a vegetable oil. As a result of their blandness, dairy blends are often fortified with additional flavorings such sugar, cocoa powder, vegetable fats, dextrin, fragrance, salt, and other seasonings. The worldwide dairy trends industry is expected to expand at a quick clip over the next several years, adding value to society in the process by eliminating traditional dairy products like milk solids and lowering the price of nutritional products. This is useful for long-distance travel because it extends the food's storage life. Additionally, it aids in making up for infants' nutritional deficiencies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2334

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 4,670.7 Million

CAGR

6.55%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Type, Form, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The availability of various flavors in the market

Growing concern about health and related issues

Competitive Dynamics:

To maintain their dominant position in the worldwide market, the most important players in the industry engage in a wide range of competitive activities, including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, the introduction of a new production method or product, and partnerships. The most prominent major key players in the the global Dairy Blends Market are as follows:

  • Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

  • Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

  • Fonterra Co-operative (New Zealand)

  • Royal Frieslandcampina N.V. (The Netherlands)

  • AAK Foodservice (U.S.)

  • Cape Food Ingredients (South Africa)

  • Galloway Company (U.S.)

  • Agropur Cooperative (Canada)

  • Afp Advanced Food Products LLC (U.S.)

  • Dohler GmbH (Germany)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The growth in the number of women in the labor force over the years has coincided with the rapid urbanization of developing countries like India and China, which has been good for trade. Busy schedules make it difficult to set aside time to prepare homemade baby food. Reduced cooking time makes dairy blends a convenient alternative to older infant foods like oatmeal and rice.

The demand for dairy blends is skyrocketing. The global market is growing due to several reasons, one of which is the availability of different tastes. Also, the market is being driven by the fact that it provides consumers with the necessary nutritional value, as health and wellness concerns continue to rise. The fact that goods containing dairy blends tend to have lower saturated fat content than conventional dairy products is also a factor driving the industry.

There are several different nutrients in here that are great for the baby's wellbeing. The growing demand for novel dairy combinations is a key factor that will drive the market forward. Manufacturing companies are increasingly using blending technology to attract more customers as the level of innovation in their products rises. The global market may benefit from this opportunity throughout the specified time frame.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Dairy Blends: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dairy-blends-market-2334

Market Restraints

Despite the fact that dairy blends provide several benefits over traditional dairy products, the majority of customers are still hesitant to switch. Most food and beverage manufacturers in a select number of existing and developing markets favor employing margarine, butter, and other typical dairy products over dairy mixes. Rising worries among these developers about dairy blends, due to the belief that these damage the food's taste, can be a significant problem for the dairy blend manufacturers in the coming years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2334

COVID-19 Analysis:

The widespread spread of the COVID 19 virus has disrupted people's ability to carry out their daily activities. The worldwide pandemic has caused people to deal with health problems and financial hardships simultaneously. As a result of this circumstance, economies everywhere are experiencing a forced recession. Most dairy mixes manufacturing operations were shut down during and after the lockdown period, leading to a precipitous decline in market sales and profit margins. The market for dairy blends is predicted to bounce back from the global pandemic by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the Type

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the biggest share of the global market for dairy/non-dairy ingredients, making up the largest type category. The market for dairy blends that use dairy as a carrier is expanding as well.

Based on the Form

The liquid industry has the highest proportion of the global market. Power dividends are the fastest-growing dividends, and as a result, they hold the second-largest market share.

Based on the Application

The ice cream and frozen dessert industry is the market leader in this sector. In addition, the profit from the bakery and candy industries is expanding significantly.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2334

Regional Analysis:

Due to rising demand for goods containing blended dairy products, the Asia-Pacific region currently accounts for the greatest proportion of the global market. As well as, the market for dairy blends is rising in nations like India and Japan.

Due to the presence of two powerful countries, Canada and the United States, with a high demand for dairy blended products, the North American region holds the second-largest market share in the global market. This is followed by the European region, due to the slow growth of blended dairy products in the global market.

Discover more research reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Industry, by Market Research Future:

Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Milk Powder, Whey Ingredients, Protein Ingredients, Lactose), Application (Dairy &Amp; Frozen Desserts, Bakery &Amp; Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Sports &Amp; Clinical Nutrition) and Region - Forecast till 2027

Dairy Enzymes Market Research Report: Information By Product(Carbohydrate Dairy Enzymes, Protease Dairy Enzymes, Polymerase & Nuclease Dairy Enzymes, Lipase Dairy Enzymes, Phytase Dairy Enzymes, and other Dairy Enzymes), By Source(Plant-Based and Animal & Micro-organisms Based), By Application (Dairy Enzymes for Milk, Dairy Enzymes for Cheese, Dairy Enzymes for Ice Creams & Desserts, Dairy Enzymes for Yogurt, Dairy Enzymes for Whey, Dairy Enzymes for Infant Formula and Dairy Enzymes for other Applications) and Region- forecast till 2030

Food Additives Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Coors, Flavors, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Preservatives, and others), Source (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Soups, Sauces & Dressings, Sweet & Savory Snacks and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be S

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • Oil Prices Buoyed by Potential Rebound in Chinese Demand

    Chinese officials pledged to focus on reviving economic growth next year, offsetting concerns over the global economy.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Oil rises as investors weigh China’s demand outlook

    Oil futures move higher Monday, finding support as investors assess the longer-term outlook for Chinese demand as the country relaxes its COVID-19 curbs

  • REITs May Be a Great Investment Next Year (After a Rough 2022)

    The FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has slid 23% this year amid surging interest rates and economic sluggishness.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Chocolate in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve countries that produce the best chocolate in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Chocolate in the World. Chocolate is one of the world’s favorite foods. The sweet confectionery is a favorite among children and adults […]

  • Hydrogen Projects in Australia Are Struggling to Lure Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongAustralia has only one committed hydrogen project out of a vast pipeline of proposals worth A$266 billion ($178 billion), showing the challenge in becoming a major exporter of the zero-carbon

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears

    Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street fell Friday after the Fed raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that is near a four-decade high.

  • Forty Under 40: Kim Pinyopusarerk, Callon Petroleum

    Today's featured Forty Under 40 honoree is Kim Pinyopusarerk, who manages Callon Petroleum's sustainability and communications department in Houston.

  • Indian banks wrote off over $121 billion loans in five years - govt

    Indian banks have written off loans worth over 10 trillion rupees ($121.05 billion) in the last five financial years in an attempt to clean up their balance sheets, according to the federal government. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, leads the list with the biggest write-off of 2.04 trillion rupees, the ministry of finance said in a written reply to a question asked in the lower house of the parliament on Monday. Punjab National Bank, another state-owned lender, ranked second with a cumulative 923.39 billion rupees in write-offs.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Expect Another Breakout Year for Oil Prices

    Despite big advancements in predictive tools, energy’s future remains captive to the whims of cartels, pandemics, and warmongers, as well as to the law of supply and demand. Future X-factor: nuclear fusion.

  • Crypto Options Market Has Become More 'Interdealer' Since FTX's Blowup: Paradigm

    Market makers' share of crypto options trading volume settled through OTC tech platform Paradigm has increased as hedge funds, family offices and high-net worth individuals sit on the fence.

  • Toyota Chief Says ‘Silent Majority’ Has Doubts About Pursuing Only EVs

    “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” said Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp. president.