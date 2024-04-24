Dairy cattle must be tested for bird flu before moving between states, agriculture officials say

FILE - Cows are seen at a dairy in California, Nov. 23, 2016. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday, April 23, 2024, that samples of pasteurized milk had tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JONEL ALECCIA
2 min read
0

Dairy cattle moving between states must be tested for the bird flu virus, U.S. agriculture officials said Wednesday as they try to track and control the growing outbreak.

The federal order was announced a day after health officials said they had detected inactivated remnants of the virus, known as Type A H5N1, in samples taken from milk during processing and after retail sale. They stressed that such remnants pose no known risk to people or the milk supply.

“The risk to humans remains low,” said Dawn O'Connell of the federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The new order requires every lactating cow to be tested and post a negative result before moving to a new state. It will help the agency understand how the virus is spreading, said Michael Watson, an administrator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

“We believe we can do tens of thousands of tests a day,” he told reporters.

Until now, testing had been done voluntarily and only in cows with symptoms.

Avian influenza was first detected in dairy cows in March and has been found in nearly three dozen herds in eight states, according to USDA.

It's an escalation of an ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza spread by wild birds. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 90 million birds in U.S. commercial flocks have either died from the virus or been killed to try to prevent spread.

Two people in the U.S. — both farmworkers — have been infected with bird flu since the outbreak began. Health officials said 23 people have been tested for bird flu to date and 44 people exposed to infected animals are being monitored.

Officials said that samples from a cow in Kansas showed that the virus could be adapting to more animals and they detected H5N1 virus in the lung tissue of a dairy cow that had been culled and sent to slaughter.

So far, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen no signs that the virus is changing to be more transmissible to people.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • RBC-Led Banks Offer Juicy Yield to Offload Last of Tenneco Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of lenders led by Royal Bank of Canada launched a roughly $365 million bond sale to offload debt they’ve been stuck with since Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of Tenneco Inc. in 2022.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyThe debt de

  • Buttigieg says Boeing must meet FAA quality plan before raising 737 MAX output

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that Boeing must meet a government mandate to address systemic quality-control issues within 90 days before it will be able to boost 737 MAX production. Buttigieg noted that Boeing is about halfway through that 90-day clock set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). "We're not to going let them (increase production) until they have satisfied to the FAA that they can do it safely," he said at an event at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

  • TikTok bows to European pressure and halts reward feature on new app in France and Spain

    TikTok said Wednesday that it's halting a feature on its new app rewarding users in Europe for watching videos, after facing pressure from regulators worried about its addictive features. The company backed down days after the European Union warned that the TikTok Lite app might have breached the 27-nation bloc's digital regulations when it launched earlier this month. The EU's executive Commission threatened to order the suspension of features that pose a risk to kids.

  • TikTok Says Law Is on Its Side as It Readies to Fight US Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok said legislation passed by the US Congress Tuesday evening that would force its Chinese parent company to sell its stake or face a total ban of the app in America is “unconstitutional,” and the company will challenge it in court.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper E

  • Treasuries Ebb With Global Bonds Ahead of Record US Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries and other government bonds slumped as investors, who are bracing for another record-size auction of US debt, digested inflation data that stands to forestall central bank interest-rate cuts in some parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm

  • Analysts Estimate Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Goldman's David Solomon defeats vote on CEO-chair split even as support for it increases

    David Solomon defeated a proposal seeking to separate his roles as CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs, but the measure received double the support it did in 2023.

  • How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay in Dividends This Year?

    Coca-Cola's storied dividend has been increasing for decades.

  • TikTok CEO expects to defeat US restrictions: 'We aren't going anywhere'

    TikTok's chief executive said on Wednesday that the company expects to win a legal challenge to block legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden that he said would ban the popular short video app used by 170 million Americans. "Rest assured - we aren't going anywhere," CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a video posted moments after Biden signed the bill that gives China-based ByteDance 270 days to divest TikTok's U.S. assets or face a ban. Biden's signing sets a Jan. 19 deadline for a sale - one day before his term is set to expire - but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines ByteDance is making progress.

  • Analysts Estimate Pfizer (PFE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Pfizer (PFE) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.