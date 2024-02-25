Dairy conference, STEM forum, award among this week's businesses news

High Plains Dairy Conference brings industry to Amarillo March 5-6

The High Plains Dairy Conference is scheduled March 5-6 at the Embassy Suites, 550 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo. Conference chairs expect 400-500 dairy farmers, managers, consultants, academics and industry representatives from across the U.S. to attend. The two-day conference, jointly coordinated by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and New Mexico State University Dairy Extension, as a part of the educational activities provided by the U.S. Dairy Education and Training Consortium.

The main High Plains Dairy Conference will begin at 1 p.m. March 5 and conclude at 5 p.m. March 6. The conference has partnered with the Texas Animal Nutrition Counciland the Dairy Reproductive Council to offer two preconference workshops on nutrition and reproduction concurrently held on Tuesday morning, March 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The High Plains Dairy Conference will attract more than 400 from throughout the industry to Amarillo as speakers address topics ranging from world markets to carbon to artificial intelligence.

General registration before Feb. 26 is $350 for the first registrant, with a $250 registration fee for other people from the same dairy. Registration options for students, one-day attendance and extra workshops can be found at https://tx.ag/HighPlainsDairyConf.

A new event for this year’s High Plains Dairy Conference, based on requests from producers, is a separate Middle Managers Training Workshop conducted in both English and Spanish, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7. Registration for this event is also available at the High Plains Dairy Conference website. Another new event is a poster presentation during the Tuesday evening reception with posters from both graduate and undergraduate students from regional universities, highlighting some of the dairy research going on in the region and providing a platform for the students to interact with producers and allied industry.

“The High Plains Dairy Conference is producer-oriented and provides practical, cutting-edge knowledge for them to consider applying at their farms,” said Juan Piñeiro, AgriLife Extension dairy specialist and assistant professor in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science, Amarillo.

Robert Hagevoort, Ph.D., co-coordinator and Extension dairy specialist at New Mexico State University, said this year, the conference is taking a global look at the dairy industry, as well as discussing hot topics such as carbon markets and artificial intelligence use on future dairies.

Dairy producers from Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Colorado are expected to attend, said Jennifer Spencer, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension dairy specialist and assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science, Stephenville. She said over 450 attended past events, including dairy producers, academics, allied industry representatives, veterinarians and nutritionists.

The agenda and speakers include:

Nutrition Pre-Conference Workshop

The Value and the Role of Sugars in Dairy Rations – Gabriela Varga, Ph.D., Penn State University professor emeritus.

Current State of Transition Nutrition – Jesse Goff, DVM, Iowa State University professor.

The Cow’s Perspective on Transition Health and Herd Longevity – Phil Cardoso, Ph.D., DVM, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign associate professor.

Reproduction Pre-Conference Workshop

Timing of Artificial Insemination with AI Protocols Utilizing Sex Sorted Technology – Ben Voelz, Ph.D., ST Genetics.

Looking Beyond the Basics of Monitoring Technology to Improve Reproductive Efficiency – Luis Mendonça, DVM, Merck Animal Health.

Producer Panel: Using Data to Make Management Decisions and Improve Reproductive Efficiency. Cody Kirby with Caprock Dairy, and Clint Anderson with Ag Oasis Dairies.

Main High Plains Dairy Conference

World Dairy Outlook, Markets and Trade, a panel discussion – Phil Plourd, Ever Ag Insights president; Dan Basse, Ag Resource Co.; and Lucas Fuess, Rabo AgroFinance senior dairy analyst.

Will Exports Continue to Lead the Way? Krysta Harden, U.S. Dairy Export Council president and chief executive officer.

Science, Technology, Health and Wellness Lead to Increased Innovation and Sales, Paul Ziemnisky, Dairy Management Inc. executive vice president of wellness, insights and innovations, and Eve Pollet, Dairy Management Inc. senior vice president of strategic intelligence.

Beef on Dairy Is What’s for Dinner: A Focus on the End Product, Dale Woerner, Ph.D., Texas Tech University.

March 6 agenda

Actionable Technologies to Reduce Emissions, Capture Nutrients and Monetize Carbon – Kaitlyn Briggs, DVM, DMI; Jim Wallace, Ph.D., Sustain RNG LLC; and Deanne Meyer, Ph.D., University of California-Davis.

The Changing Landscape of Monetizing Manure and Carbon – Mark Stoerman, Newtrient CEO.

Update on Markets and Incentives for Manure-Derived Renewable Gas: West Coast Focus – Sam Wade, RNG Coalition director of public policy.

Transition Cow Management: Solutions to Optimize DMI in Transition Dairy Cows – Gustavo Schuenemann, DVM, Ph.D., The Ohio State University.

Dairy Has a Bright Future – Corey Geiger, CoBank lead economist-dairy.

Dairy Cattle Lifespan: New Perspectives and Roundtable Discussion – Matt Sattler, Diamond V.

Future Dairy: Data Integration, Where Are We and Where Is It Going: Industry Perspectives.

Future Dairy: Where Is AI in Dairy Today and Where Is It Going? – Joao Dorea, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin, Madison.

For more information, contact Piñeiro at 806-679-0440 or juan.pineiro@ag.tamu.edu; Spencer at 254-968-4144 or Jennifer.spencer@ag.tamu.edu; or Hagevoort at 806-786-3421 or dairydoc@nmsu.edu.

STEM majors to network with local employers at Employability Forum

Selected STEM majors at Amarillo College will have a chance to enhance their prospects for summer internships when they network with a number of local employers at AC’s inaugural Employability Forum. The event, which is being piloted under the auspices of the College’s Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) STEM Grant, will transpire from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1 at AC’s Innovation Outpost, 1220 S. Polk St.

STEM majors who applied to participate in the forum will engage with representatives from about two dozen local employers in activities ranging from mock interviews to resume critiques. Following the forum, the College will host an employer luncheon during which information will be shared about work-based learning initiatives at AC.

Additionally, a panel discussion will be presented featuring employers, students, and faculty who have participated in some of AC’s successful work-based learning initiatives. Denese Skinner, interim president of AC, will open the luncheon; while Dr. Linda Munoz, dean of employer engagement and experiential learning, will provide closing remarks.

Participating local employers include: Provenance Consulting, Brushwood Acre Farms, Phillips 66, Xcel Energy, City of Amarillo, Forte Structural Engineering, Shiver Megert & Associates, Altura Engineering, BSA Hospital, Northwest Hospital, AMA TechTel, Attebury Grain, Affiliated Foods, Atmos, Bell Helicopter, Apollo Med Flight, USDA, Cargill, Region 16, AOMS – Full Smile Orthodontics, Scotts Seeds, Amarillo Gear, and Cacique Cheese.

“This pilot event will allow STEM students and employers to network while students gain valuable skills for the job interview process,” said Holly Hofmann, director of the HSI Stem Grant at AC. “In addition to sponsoring the Employability Forum, AC’s HSI STEM Grant also is piloting a summer internship program in collaboration with local employers.

“All STEM students at the College will have the opportunity to interview for these summer internships, which will be in a wide variety of STEM fields,” she said. “The selected students will receive 8-week, paid summer internships.”

For more information about the Employability Forum at AC’s Innovation Outpost, please contact Holly Hofmann at 806-371-5974.

TTUHSC Simulation Program achieves reaccreditation

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Simulation Program is one of 250 accredited simulation centers worldwide. The TTUHSC Simulation Center is only one of 24 programs to achieve accreditation as a multisite institution, a distinction achieved by only 10% of programs globally.

The university’s simulation program has been granted reaccreditation in the areas of Teaching/Education and Assessment by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, the largest health care simulation accrediting body in the world. This recognition underscores the program's effectiveness in preparing health care professionals through innovative teaching methods and rigorous assessment practices.

The TTUHSC Simulation Program recently was recognized for reaccreditation at the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare 2024 in San Diego.

“This reaccreditation is a testament to the commitment and excellence exhibited by our Simulation Program in providing outstanding educational experiences and assessments for health care professionals using best practices in simulation-based education,” TTUHSC Simulation Program Executive Director Kyle Johnson, Ph.D., R.N., said. “It reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for all learners who train at any of the TTUHSC Simulation Program sites.”

The TTUHSC Simulation Program offers interprofessional, multimodality simulation-based learning experiences that mimic realism in health care environments and is composed of interprofessional sites in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas, Lubbock, Mansfield, Midland and Odessa. Johnson said this expansive reach allows the university to provide diverse and comprehensive training opportunities for all students.

ProLift Garage Doors celebrates award, donation and partnership with FILL WITH HOPE

CANYON - ProLift Garage Doors of Amarillo, part of the leading home services franchisor Premium Service Brands, is celebrating their 2023 partnership with local organization FILL WITH HOPE. ProLift won the annual Kids-Lift award at PSB’s convention in January for their tireless efforts to support FILL WITH HOPE and fight hunger. Part of the award is a $5,000 donation from PSB to FILL WITH HOPE in honor of ProLift’s contributions. The “big check” will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. at 11805 I-27 in Amarillo, according to a news release.

In attendance will be the owners of ProLift, Executive Director of FILL WITH HOPE and the Vice President of Premium Service Brands is flying in for the celebration. FILL WITH HOPE is a non profit organization that provides food year round via their “Hope Totes” program. Volunteers pack snack and meal items which are distributed to elementary, intermediate, junior and high school students. They host a number of events throughout the year and are always looking for volunteers.

David Manley, owner of ProLift Garage Doors of Amarillo, and his wife Natascha Manley, partnered with FILL WITH HOPE as part of Premium Service Brand’s non-profit program called Kids-Lift. They helped them in many ways, surrounding the issue of food insecurity. Backpack packs, food drives and sponsoring the annual golf tournament fundraiser to name a few.

“We feel it is important to give back to the community in which we serve. When PSB launched the Kids-Lift initiative, I knew exactly who I wanted to partner with. With my mom in early education in the area for almost 40 years I saw first hand what it meant to be food insecure,” David Manley, owner of ProLift Garage Doors of Amarillo, said.

“We feel so extremely blessed to be the recipient of this $5000 donation from Kids Lift, honoring David & Natascha Manley/ProLift Garage Doors- Amarillo! Their continued commitment to help feed hungry children throughout our Canyon ISD neighborhoods, allows us the opportunity to continue to provide for every child who has a need! Feeding over 1500 children each Friday could not happen without the kindness & generosity of others! David & Natascha's hearts to serve FILL WITH HOPE is truly so appreciated & we are ever-so-grateful!” said Cindy Sheets, executive director of FILL WITH HOPE.

For more information, visit the websites fillwithhope.org, kidslift.org and www.premiumservicebrands.com.

Eastern New Mexico University announces $2M donation from Allsup Family Charitable Foundation

Portales, NM – Eastern New Mexico University announced recently that it has received a $2 million donation from the Allsup Family Charitable Foundation. This donation is the largest single donation ever made to the ENMU Foundation, according to a news release.

The donation is designated as the following: $418,200 to fund early childhood development initiatives; $1,581,800 will be used to establish a new Allsup Family Endowment to benefit the education, health care, agriculture, and business programs at ENMU.

“On behalf of ENMU, I express our deepest appreciation to the Allsup Family Charitable Foundation. Gifts such as this are truly transformational,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “As a regional comprehensive university, these funds will change the lives of the students we serve as well as the region in which we live and work.”

The new Allsup Family Endowment will support students in the education, health care, agriculture, and business programs at ENMU. The vice president for Academic Affairs will field applications from departmental deans to award funds for proposals that have an innovative and sustained impact on the lives of ENMU students and the State of New Mexico. Awards will begin in the fall of 2027.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for Feb. 25, 2024