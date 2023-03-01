DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA AWARDED FOR THE "CUISINONS EN FAMILLE" SITE

MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada's Quebec team of dietitians and nutritionists has been recognized for its top-of-class initiative to help Canadian families eat better by choosing foods that are healthy for them and the planet. DUX Market's Communication Initiatives - Websites and Mobile Applications award was presented to the team for the website Cuisinonsenfamille.ca ("Let's cook as a family") in front of almost 450 agri-food industry professionals and stakeholders at the 11th DUX Grand Prix Gala, which took place on February 22nd.

Presented by Éducation Nutrition, the Cuisinons en famille site offers a unique experience, encouraging parents to get their children more involved in the kitchen. On top of promoting healthy eating habits, including adding a variety of nutritious foods, the website's goal is to help pass culinary skills on to children that will carry with them throughout their lives. The tools help make cooking a fun, accessible activity to do as a family.

"We are very proud of our Nutrition team's work," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "They have succeeded in creating a user-friendly site, full of practical tips for parents and delicious, healthy and nutritious recipes, all while highlighting homegrown dairy products in particular."

Cuisinons en famille includes original, nutritious recipes, as well as cooking techniques and tips. The site also features fun family activities, nutritional information, and advice to help parents cook with their children even on a busy schedule.

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

