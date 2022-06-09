Dairy Food Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the market include Groupe Lactalis S. A. , Danone S. A. , Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. , Saputo Inc, Nestle S. A. , Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods amba, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

The global dairy food market is expected to grow from $700.06 billion in 2021 to $768.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1,072.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.



The dairy food market consists of sales of dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated, and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products.The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The dairy food market is segmented into milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products and ice cream, and frozen dessert.



The main type of dairy food are milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, ice cream, and frozen dessert.The milk and butter product is solidified form of milk and contributes to cheese manufacturing.



The different distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and Other Distribution Channels. The dairy food is sourced from cattle, sheep, goats, camels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dairy food market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dairy food market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period.Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.



Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy.Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demands for organic produce.



For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic food in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy products producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the dairy food market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the dairy food market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling.IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles, or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights into a process or system.



This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products.Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation.



For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve the quality and safety of food production supply chains.



The countries covered in the dairy food market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.

