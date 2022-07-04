U.S. markets closed

Dairy Food Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Milk Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy food market share is expected to increase by USD 109.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for the dairy food market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The factors such as the increasing incidences of bone diseases, growing awareness of the benefits of healthy eating, growing demand for dairy food products, and the presence of major vendors will facilitate the dairy food market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dairy Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dairy Food Market: Major Driver

  • The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy food market growth.

  • People are adopting healthy food habits to increase their immunity and reduce the chances of developing various diseases, including diseases related to the deficiency of calcium.

  • Dairy foods, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are rich in calcium and are recommended by doctors and nutritionists to avoid the risk of developing diseases related to calcium deficiency and bone diseases. As dairy foods are rich in various nutrients, such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein, people include dairy foods in their diet to reduce the chances of developing bone diseases. This will fuel the demand for dairy foods, as well as the growth of the global dairy food market.

Dairy Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the dairy food market by Product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The dairy food market share growth in the milk segment will be significant for revenue generation. Rapid growth in urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among females, increasing awareness of healthy food habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the increasing presence of global vendors producing milk are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the global dairy food market.

Dairy Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 109.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.15

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Milk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Cheese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Butter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arla Foods amba

  • 10.4 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

  • 10.6 Danone SA

  • 10.7 Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 Groupe Lactalis

  • 10.9 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • 10.10 Nestle SA

  • 10.11 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

  • 10.12 Saputo Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

 About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

 

