Dairy Food Market | Rising Adoption of Healthy Food Habits to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dairy food market and it is poised to grow by $ 82.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of healthy food habits will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dairy Food Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Global Organic Dairy Products Market - Global organic dairy products market is segmented by product (organic milk, organic yogurt, organic cheese, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market - Global milk protein concentrates market is segmented by product (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dairy food market report covers the following areas:
Dairy Food Market size
Dairy Food Market trends
Dairy Food Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years.
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dairy Food Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dairy Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Dairy Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the dairy food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dairy food market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy food market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Arla Foods amba
China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
Danone SA
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
Groupe Lactalis
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
Nestle SA
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
Saputo Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
