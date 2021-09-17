U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Dairy Herd Management Market worth $5.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking, Feeding/Nutrition Management), Software (Cloud based, AI, Data Analytics)), Application (Breeding, Calf Management, Feeding,), Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Dairy Herd Management Market is projected to USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 3.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dairy Herd Management Market"

234 – Tables
34 – Figures
253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36572220

The increasing herd size of dairy farms and growing consumption of milk and dairy products, increasing public-private funding and investments in dairy farming and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the reproductive health management systems market.

The automated dairy management systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2020.

Based on product, the dairy herd management market is segmented into automated systems and software. Automated dairy management systems accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of the automated systems segment is attributed to the increasing preference for automated systems due to their cost and labor efficiency.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36572220

Europe was the largest regional market for the dairy herd management market in 2020

The reproductive health management systems market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World. Europe dominated the global market, followed by North America. The large share of the European market can be attributed to a well-established dairy herd management industry, significant funding for research in dairy herd management, increasing herd size of dairy farms, rapid technological adoption in dairy farms, and the high cost of labor.

However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for milk & milk products due to the rising population, growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and implementation of government initiatives for the development of the dairy farming industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

The global dairy herd management market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BouMatic (US), and Afimilk Ltd. (Israel).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=36572220

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D), X-ray (CR, DR), MRI, CT, Software, Reagent), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Gynecology, Orthopedic), Animal (Small Companion, Large), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-imaging-market-80889726.html

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitoring, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor), End-User (Hospitals, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-healthcare-monitoring-systems-devices-market-678.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dairy-herd-management-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dairy-herd-management.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dairy-herd-management-market-worth-5-4-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301379386.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

