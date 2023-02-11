U.S. markets closed

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $99.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.11%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dairy ingredients market size reached US$ 69.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 99.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.11% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Farmers Co-operative Dairy Limited)

  • Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

  • Aurivo Co-operative Society Limited

  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

  • Euroserum (Groupe Sodiaal)

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

  • Glanbia PLC

  • Hoogwegt Group B.V.

  • Lactalis Group

  • Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

  • Saputo Inc.

  • Schreiber Foods Inc.

  • Volac International Limited

Dairy ingredients are processed as powdered or liquid nutritional and dietary supplements and added to the formulation of dairy products, such as ghee, butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk, to enhance their flavor and nutritional content.

They generally include colors, sweeteners, stabilizers, cultures, preservatives, and natural or synthetic flavorings. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing fortified dairy products that contain additional ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, minerals, proteins, calcium, vitamins, phytoconstituents, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients.

The increasing consumption of dairy products directly or as a base ingredient in the preparation of various dishes represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming dairy, such as supporting body growth and controlling blood pressure (BP).

Moreover, the escalating demand for organic dairy products on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising consciousness among consumers about the negative impact of consuming synthetic ingredients is driving the market. Apart from this, dairy ingredients are used in sports nutrition to provide carbohydrates for energy, protein for building muscles, and vitamins and minerals for strengthening bones and replacing electrolytes during heavy exercise.

This, in confluence with the increasing participation of individuals in sports and physical activities, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, market players are focusing on developing a wide range of novel flavors, natural colors, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients.

They are also offering premium and high-end dairy ingredients, such as skim milk powder, buttermilk powder, whey powder, and complex formulations, which is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dairy ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy ingredients market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global dairy ingredients market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dairy Ingredients Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Milk Powders
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Skimmed Milk Powders
6.1.2.2 Whole Milk Powders
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Whey Ingredients
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Key Segments
6.3.2.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
6.3.2.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
6.3.2.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Lactose and Derivatives
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Casein and Caseinates
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Milk
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Whey
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Dry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Liquid
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Bakery and Confectionery
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dairy Products
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Infant Milk Formula
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Sports and Clinical Nutrition
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o452n6-ingredients?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dairy-ingredients-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-99-2-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-6-11-301744219.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

