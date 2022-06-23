U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Dairy Ingredients Market Trends Encourage Probiotic Dairy Products, Which Help Prevent Cardiovascular Disease And Some Cancers As Per The Business Research Company's Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

·5 min read
TBRC’s market research report covers dairy ingredients market size, dairy ingredients market forecasts, major dairy ingredients companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the dairy ingredients market, probiotic dairy products are a gaining prominence among dairy ingredients market trends. Various forms of yoghurt, other fermented dairy products, various lactic acid bacteria drinks, and a mixture of probiotic (fermented) milk and fruit juice are the most frequent probiotic dairy products globally. Fresh and ripened probiotic cheeses have also been introduced. Dairy-based probiotic foods include probiotic cheese and yogurt. It can prevent diseases associated with the human digestive system. Other health benefits of functional dairy products include reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer, and enhanced absorption of macroelements and microelements.

For instance, Green Valley Creamery introduced a lactose-free Greek yogurt without the use of fillers, stabilizers, or preservatives that contains up to 16 grams of protein per serving. It contains less sugar and more protein than traditional yogurt, plus it contains live and active cultures for gut health.In May 2022, Sargento Foods, a USA-based food company, announced the acquisition of Baker Cheese Factory, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enables Sargento to better serve consumers by adding to the wide variety of sliced, shredded, and snack natural cheese products. The Baker Cheese Factory is a USA-based string cheese manufacturer and caters to other fermented dairy ingredients markets.

Request for a sample of the global dairy ingredients market report

The global dairy ingredients market size is expected to grow from $60.27 billion in 2021 to $64.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global dairy ingredients market growth is expected to see $82.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The increasing number of diseases is shifting consumers' focus to healthy eating, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for dairy products. In the American diet, milk and other dairy products are the primary sources of artery-clogging saturated fat. Cholesterol is also found in milk products. Diets heavy in fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol raise the risk of heart disease, which is still the leading cause of death in the United States. Cheese is particularly hazardous. Typical cheeses have a fat content of 70%. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is a leading cause of death in the USA, with about 6,47, 000 Americans dying from heart disease every year, which is one out of every four deaths. Therefore, the increasing number of cardiovascular and other diseases across the globe is anticipated to generate higher demand for a healthy diet, which in turn, is likely to propel the revenues of the dairy ingredients market over the forecast period.

Major players in the dairy ingredients market are Fonterra Cooperative Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Agropur Cooperative, Yili China, Saputo Inc, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group, Prolactal, Hoogwegt Group, Euroserum, Devondale Murray Goulburn, Volac International Limited, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd, Dairy Ingredients Inc, Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd, Kraft Heinz Company, Morinaga Milk Co., Ltd, Sodiaal International, Nestle S.A, Lactalis Group, Savencia S.A, Ornua, Batory Foods, Ingredia SA, Valio, Hatsun Agro Products, Amul.

The global dairy ingredients market is segmented by type into milk powder, whey protein, milk protein, third-generation ingredient, casein, butter milk powder, whey permeates, lactose; by source into milk, whey; by form into powder, liquid; by production method into traditional method, membrane separation; by application into dairy products, convenience food, bakery and confectionery, infant milk formula, clinical and sports nutrition, others.

Asia-Pacific has the largest dairy ingredients industry share. North America was the second largest market in the dairy ingredients market in 2021. The regions covered in the global dairy ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide dairy ingredients market overviews, dairy ingredients market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, dairy ingredients market segments and geographies, dairy ingredients market trends, dairy ingredients market drivers, dairy ingredients market restraints, dairy ingredients market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

