Dairy Processing Equipment Market to cross $15.7 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Dairy Processing Equipment Industry is set to register 5.5% CAGR through 2027 helped by rising demand for functional and probiotic food products along with rapid development of global dairy industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The dairy processing equipment market revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 15.7 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Strong application scope in food processing industry along with the rising consumption of dairy products will boost the overall market demand over the forecast period.

Europe holds around 30% business share in the global market owing to rapidly expanding dairy and food processing sector. Europe dairy processing equipment industry is anticipated to surpass USD 5.15 billion by 2027. Increased dairy production and consumption are expected to boost the European market statistics.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1936

Some major findings of dairy processing equipment market report include:

Separator equipment segment exceeded USD 3.50 billion in 2020 and is poised to register a significant CAGR through 2027 due to rising consumption of butter, ghee and other dairy products derived from milk cream.

Dairy processing equipment industry from milk powder is expected to surpass USD 1.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period helped by increased demand for milk powder over fresh or regular milk due to extended shelf life and presence of nutrients, such as, vitamin, minerals, and protein concentrates.

Favorable regulatory environment related to manufacturing practices, product quality and safety in different countries such as US, India, China, and European countries coupled with rapid growth of dairy industry will be fostering the market share.

Evaporators & dryers segment crossed USD 1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast timeframe.

Key players operating in market are investing heavily in R&D activities and adopting technologically advanced methods to develop innovative & cost-effective products to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., SPX Corporation, Tetra Laval International, Coperion GmbH, Agrometal Ltd, Arbel Processing Technology, A&B Processing Systems are some of the major players operating in the global market.

Story continues

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 190 market data tables and 45 figures & charts from the report, “Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Membrane Filtration Equipment, Homogenizers, Mixing & Blending Equipment, Pasteurizers, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers), Application (Processed Milk, Milk Powder, Cream, Cheese, Protein Concentrates, Yogurt), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-processing-equipment-market

Milk processing equipment is used to turn milk into a variety of products such as butter, yogurt, cream, and cheese. Growing health consciousness among the European customers has surged the demand for healthy food products with low sugar, low cholesterol, low fat, and new flavors thereby accelerating the dairy processing industry. Dairy companies in the region are currently targeting low-fat, organic, fortified dairy products that require state-of-the-art milk processing machines thus driving the dairy processing equipment market outlook.

COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing of dairy products, stagnating the dairy processing industry. Declining production and shut down of retail stores at the beginning of the COVID-19 and disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials were the major concerns for dairy products manufacturers.

However, after the recommencement of essential services, consumers are stocking up some groceries and food products such as dairy-based beverages, cheese, yogurt to avoid perceived shortages which further has positive impact on the industry. Moveover, growing health awareness has accelerated the sales of functional and fortified food products, further supporting the dairy processing equipment market in Europe.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/dairy-processing-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



