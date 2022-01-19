U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,303.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,258.00
    +52.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.80
    +4.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.15 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +3.08 (+16.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4940
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,963.32
    +145.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.65
    -13.74 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.02
    +20.47 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Dairy Processing Equipment Market to cross $15.7 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read

Dairy Processing Equipment Industry is set to register 5.5% CAGR through 2027 helped by rising demand for functional and probiotic food products along with rapid development of global dairy industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The dairy processing equipment market revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 15.7 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Strong application scope in food processing industry along with the rising consumption of dairy products will boost the overall market demand over the forecast period.

Europe holds around 30% business share in the global market owing to rapidly expanding dairy and food processing sector. Europe dairy processing equipment industry is anticipated to surpass USD 5.15 billion by 2027. Increased dairy production and consumption are expected to boost the European market statistics.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1936

Some major findings of dairy processing equipment market report include:

  • Separator equipment segment exceeded USD 3.50 billion in 2020 and is poised to register a significant CAGR through 2027 due to rising consumption of butter, ghee and other dairy products derived from milk cream.

  • Dairy processing equipment industry from milk powder is expected to surpass USD 1.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period helped by increased demand for milk powder over fresh or regular milk due to extended shelf life and presence of nutrients, such as, vitamin, minerals, and protein concentrates.

  • Favorable regulatory environment related to manufacturing practices, product quality and safety in different countries such as US, India, China, and European countries coupled with rapid growth of dairy industry will be fostering the market share.

  • Evaporators & dryers segment crossed USD 1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast timeframe.

  • Key players operating in market are investing heavily in R&D activities and adopting technologically advanced methods to develop innovative & cost-effective products to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

  • Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., SPX Corporation, Tetra Laval International, Coperion GmbH, Agrometal Ltd, Arbel Processing Technology, A&B Processing Systems are some of the major players operating in the global market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 190 market data tables and 45 figures & charts from the report, “Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Membrane Filtration Equipment, Homogenizers, Mixing & Blending Equipment, Pasteurizers, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers), Application (Processed Milk, Milk Powder, Cream, Cheese, Protein Concentrates, Yogurt), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-processing-equipment-market

Milk processing equipment is used to turn milk into a variety of products such as butter, yogurt, cream, and cheese. Growing health consciousness among the European customers has surged the demand for healthy food products with low sugar, low cholesterol, low fat, and new flavors thereby accelerating the dairy processing industry. Dairy companies in the region are currently targeting low-fat, organic, fortified dairy products that require state-of-the-art milk processing machines thus driving the dairy processing equipment market outlook.

COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing of dairy products, stagnating the dairy processing industry. Declining production and shut down of retail stores at the beginning of the COVID-19 and disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials were the major concerns for dairy products manufacturers.

However, after the recommencement of essential services, consumers are stocking up some groceries and food products such as dairy-based beverages, cheese, yogurt to avoid perceived shortages which further has positive impact on the industry. Moveover, growing health awareness has accelerated the sales of functional and fortified food products, further supporting the dairy processing equipment market in Europe.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/dairy-processing-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Oil Hits Fresh Seven-Year High as IEA Turns Bullish on Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images S

  • Chip Supplier ASML Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    'The most important tech company you've never heard of' sees sales growth of 20% in 2022 as demand for its equipment outstrips supply.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market