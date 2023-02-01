Dairy processing equipment market: Growth Opportunities led by ABL Technology Ltd. and Admix Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy processing equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,268.57 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.77%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing market for fortified dairy products, growing preference for cost-saving and energy-efficient equipment, and compliance of dairy processing companies with standards and regulations.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABL Technology Ltd., Admix Inc., Agrometal Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., IDMC Ltd., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Nordic Dairy Technology ApS, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., ProXES GmbH, Sanchelima International Inc., Scherjon Equipment Holland BV, SPX FLOW Inc., SSP Pvt. Ltd., and Tetra Laval S.A.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (processed milk, milk powder, cream, cheese, and others) and type (pasteurizers, homogenizers, separators, evaporators and dryers, and others).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The processed milk segment was valued at USD 2,041.68 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. This segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Pasteurizers, homogenizers, and heat exchangers are the equipment used to obtain processed milk. Key vendors are developing advanced technologies to process milk, which thereby will increase its demand. For instance, with HTST heating technology, milk is heated to over 161 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 15 seconds, which kills pathogenic bacteria. Hence, end-users such as dairy processing companies are focusing on investing in advanced dairy processing equipment. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this dairy processing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dairy processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dairy processing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dairy processing equipment market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy processing equipment market vendors

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,268.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABL Technology Ltd., Admix Inc., Agrometal Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., IDMC Ltd., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Nordic Dairy Technology ApS, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., ProXES GmbH, Sanchelima International Inc., Scherjon Equipment Holland BV, SPX FLOW Inc., SSP Pvt. Ltd., and Tetra Laval S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dairy processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Processed milk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Milk powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Pasteurizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Homogenizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Separators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Evaporators and dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABL Technology Ltd.

12.4 Admix Inc.

12.5 Agrometal Ltd.

12.6 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

12.7 Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

12.8 GEA Group AG

12.9 Hillenbrand Inc.

12.10 IDMC Ltd.

12.11 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

12.12 KRONES AG

12.13 Paul Mueller Co. Inc.

12.14 ProXES GmbH

12.15 SPX FLOW Inc.

12.16 SSP Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Tetra Laval S.A.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

