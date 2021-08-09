U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Languish During Global Pandemic; Low Production Amid Coronavirus to Disturb Industry, states Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Some of the Main Companies Profiled in Dairy Processing Equipment Market are GEA Group, JBT Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Alfa Laval, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Tetra Pak International, IMA Group, Feldmeier Equipment INC., Scherjon Dairy Equipment, Holland B.V., Caloris Engineering LLC

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The escalating need for processed dairy products such as cheese, butter, milk, and cream will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 9.70 billion in 2019. The rising shift in consumer preference will subsequently foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Market Restraint:

Coronavirus Spread to Hamper Sales Prospects

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to hinder the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market during the global pandemic. The reduction in production capacities and trade of non-essential products including machinery and equipment will affect the market negatively. The strict government norms concerning the distribution of products will limit the scope for dairy products such as processed milk, protein ingredients, and milk powders. Similarly, the lockdown in several countries will inhibit the production and distribution of dairy products, which in turn, will aggravate the market in the foreseeable future. However, the shift from meat-based to dairy-based protein products will unequivocally profit the dairy industry amid coronavirus, in turn, stimulating the growth of the market.

Market Driver:

High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth

The rising consumption of milk around the world will consequently boost the dairy processing equipment market growth in the foreseeable future. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations more than 6 billion people consume milk and milk-related products. With more than 150 kg per capita consumption per year the majority of the population belongs to developing and some to the developed economies. The booming dairy industry will lead to the speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for organic ultra-filtered toned milk will have a positive impact on the market. The growing health-conscious consumers will influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for low fat, low sugar, and cholesterol-free milk products will significantly accelerate the growth of the market. The advent of innovative organic milk products will aid the expansion of the market. The growing population along with the rising income of people will provide impetus to the market. Moreover, the increasing advancement in milk processing machines and equipment will generate hefty revenue for the market during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Dairy Processing Equipment Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Regional Analysis:

Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The Dairy Processing Equipment Market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3.68 billion and is likely to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of milk and milk-related products in the developing nations. India is one of the largest producers of raw milk. The growing disposable income and changing consumer preference are factors that will foster the growth of the market in the region. The rising production and processing of dairy products will subsequently boost development in Asia Pacific. The rising production and exportation activities in Australia will contribute to growth in the region. In addition, the growing population will have a positive influence on the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing health-conscious consumers will spur opportunities for the market in the region.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Key Development:

June 2019: JBT Corporation, a food processing machinery company based in the US announced the acquisition of Prime Equipment Group, a developer and manufacturer of food processing automation for USD 65 million.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

5.4%

2027 Value Projection

USD 13.67 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2019

USD 9.70 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Type and application

Growth Drivers

High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth

Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific



Pitfalls & Challenges

Economic Slowdown and Outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

The Report lists the Main the Companies in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

  • JBT Corporation (United States)

  • SPX Flow Inc. (United States)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Krones AG (Germany)

  • Paul Mueller Company (United States)

  • Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

  • IMA Group (Italy)

  • Feldmeier Equipment INC. (United States)

  • Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Caloris Engineering LLC (United States)

Quick Buy - Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102862

Table Of Content:-

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends of Market

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Factors

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Impact of Covid-19: Dairy Processing Equipment Industry Analysis

  • Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • U.S

      • Canada

  • Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • The Netherlands

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued..!!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), By Herd Size (Less than 100, 100-1000 and 1001 and Above), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Flexible, Fabric and Others), By Shape (Round, Half Round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular and Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chest and Upright), By Capacity (Less than 300 Liters, 301-500 Liters, 501-700 Liters, 701-900 Liters and More than 900 Liters), By Application (Bio Banks & Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dairy-processing-equipment-market-9997


