Dairy Queen announces new 2024 Summer Blizzard Treat Menu: Here's when it'll be available

Spring has just arrived but it is never too early to look ahead to summer.

Dairy Queen announced Monday the first-ever opening of the DQ Freezer, "keeper of all the iconic Blizzard treats ever created," according to the company.

The fast food and dessert chain said it is giving customers a peek behind the DQ Freezer's doors with the return of two iconic flavors and the "unprecedented opportunity for future re-releases of more than 170 flavors," according to a news release from the company.

Dairy Queen announced its 2024 Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. Here's a look at what flavors will be featured on the menu.

"For the first time ever, the DQ Freezer doors will open just for you, to re-release flavors for a limited time only. Check back soon to see if your favorite flavor will return," the DQ Freezer's website reads.

Dairy Queen also announced the lineup for its Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, which features the two returning flavors, the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat and the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat, among others.

The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu will be available at participating locations for a limited time starting April 1, the company said, and includes:

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard Treat: Chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping and rainbow confetti crunch blended with DQ soft serve

Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard Treat: Real peaches and cobber pieces blended with DQ soft serve

Ultimate Cookie Blizzard Treat: Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter cookies blended with DQ soft serve

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat: Frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended with DQ soft serve

Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat: Brownie batter and chocolatey brownie dough pieces blended with DQ soft serve

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with DQ soft serve

“For decades, we’ve kept our more than 170 delicious Blizzard Treat flavors sealed in the DQ Freezer for safekeeping. Thanks to our fans, we are opening the doors for the very first time to bring back the Blizzard Treats they never forgot for a limited time,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen.

Story continues

Dairy Queen offers Blizzard BOGO

Dairy Queen is offering customers a buy-one-get-one deal available only in the DQ Mobile App, according to the news release.

From April 1 through April 14, customers can buy one of any size Blizzard and get one of equal or lesser value.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dairy Queen announces 2024 Summer Blizzard Treat Menu