Dairy Queen announces free cone day 2024 is coming back this month: Here's what to know

Dairy Queen is apparently ready for spring and the warm weather that comes with it.

Back by popular demand, the fast-food ice-cream and burger chain this week announced it will once again offer a free ice cream cone in March.

But the offer is for one day only, the business said.

“Nothing says warmer weather is around the corner quite like Free Cone Day," DQ posted on X. "We’re inviting fans everywhere to grab their friends and families and get their ‘Treat Szn’ started with something sweet – on us!”

Here's how to get a free ice cream cone on Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024:

Is it really the first day of spring if we don’t have Free Cone Day?? Kick off treat szn with a FREE small cone at participating DQ locations on March 19. pic.twitter.com/eU0J0HvJV7 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 5, 2024

Discounted cheeseburgers deal: Wendy's is offering $1, $2 cheeseburgers for March Madness

When is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024?

Free Cone Day will take place at participating restaurants nationwide March 19 − on the first day of spring.

"Longer days and budding blooms signal spring’s arrival," the chain posted on its website. "We like to think of it, the start of Treat SZN. Even if you (like us) enjoyed our world-famous DQ soft serve in the depths of winter, a cone just hits differently when the ground begins to thaw."

How to get a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone

Dairy Queen chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019.

Customers will receive one free small vanilla soft-serve cone.

If you are a DQ Rewards member, the business said, you will receive double points on any food purchase that day, too.

The treat is limited to one cone per person while supplies last, DQ said.

Visit DairyQueen.com or download the DQ mobile app to find the nearest DQ restaurant.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dairy Queen free cone day 2024: How you can get a free ice cream cone