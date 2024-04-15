Daisy Brands and 255 new jobs making sour cream and cottage cheese could be headed to Boone

A proposal from Daisy Brand to locate a plant in Boone that would bring 255 jobs will be considered at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The proposed development would represent an estimated $708 million investment in the community of Boone, according to the resolution to be considered by the council.

"This project will be immensely beneficial to not only the city of Boone, but also Boone County and the entire central Iowa region. I am incredibly excited for the positive economic impact this project will bring and the continued success of Daisy brands and their impeccable line of dairy products," said Boone Mayor Elijah Stines.

Once it receives the Boone council’s approval, the application moves on to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for consideration of economic development benefits under the state’s High Quality Jobs program. The IEDA board meets on Friday, April 19.

What products does Daisy Brand produce?

Daisy Brand, makers of sour cream and cottage cheese, may soon be locating a processing plant in Boone.

Daisy Brand, headquartered in Dallas, Texas currently has plants in Garland, Texas, Casa Grande, Arizona, and Wooster, Ohio, produces sour cream and cottage cheese. It distributes its products in all 50 states and is the market share leader for both products, according to its website.

Daisy, a family-owned business that started in Chicago in 1917, has more than doubled its employee base in the last 15 years, according to its website and features the slogan "a dollop of Daisy."

Daisy Brand did not return phone calls seeking additional information Monday morning.

Daisy plant proposed in Boone as cottage cheese sales soar

An expansion of production capacity comes at a time when cottage cheese sales are on a significant upswing. Growth in cottage cheese sales have been attributed to #cottagecheese, which has more than 323 million views on TikTok, as young consumers, interested in adding protein to their diets, are discovering the product for the first time.

Tina Potthoff spokesperson for Hy-Vee, said cottage cheese sales for Iowa’s largest grocer are up 10% since the first of the year.

The resolution to be considered by the Boone City Council Monday night also includes a property tax exemption of 100% for years one through three and 74% for years four through 20. The city would also commit to a $9,572,000 upgrade of its wastewater facilities to meet project specifications, an $800,000 upgrade on a wastewater lift station, $3 million for an additional water reservoir and a 20% match for Department of Transportation roadway improvements estimated at $800,400.

The Daisy Brand plant would be located in Boone's industrial park on the eastern side of the city.

