Daiwa’s Profit More than Doubles as Trading Booms in Japan

Takashi Nakamichi and Takashi Umekawa
1 min read
1
(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by a surge in trading for Japan’s second-largest brokerage as the country’s benchmark stock index hit a record in the period.

Net income rose to 39.5 billion yen ($254 million) in the three months ended March 31 compared with 17.1 billion yen a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Citigroup Inc. had forecast net income of 29 billion yen and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. had predicted 29.9 billion yen.

Securities firms in Japan are benefiting from increased stock and bond trading driven by the nation’s economic recovery and policy changes. Daiwa’s larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc. will release its earnings Friday.

