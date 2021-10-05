U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.32
    +12.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.18
    +1.56 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4940
    +0.5760 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,230.74
    +2,037.85 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.30
    +44.93 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Dalan Animal Health, Inc. Raises $1.9 million in Seed Funding for the development of a breakthrough honeybee vaccine

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalan Animal Health, Inc., a biotech company developing vaccines for new age production animals, announced today it has closed funding for a $1.9 million seed round.

This funding accelerates the company's development and commercial activities for the launch of a breakthrough honeybee vaccine targeting American Foulbrood, a highly contagious disease threatening beehives worldwide.

The company recently completed safety and efficacy testing on its first product and will submit a license application for the conditional approval of the vaccine this fall. "It's very exciting to have strong support of our investors on this innovative vaccine. This is not only an innovation for animal health but an important step in saving bees and providing a more sustainable food supply" says Dalan's CEO Annette Kleiser.

Dalan expects to raise a larger round of funding in 2022 to expand their commercial offering and further advance a pipeline of novel vaccines for other new production animals.

About Dalan Animal Health, Inc

Dalan Animal Health (www.dalan.com), a Delaware corporation, incorporated in December 2019 is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. The company is currently operating virtually, partnering with laboratories in Europe and the U.S. The company is planning to transition to a fully integrated company over the coming 18 months. Dalan will expand its product development to other underserved industries such as shrimp, mealworms and grasshoppers used in feed and food production. Up to 40% annual losses due to diseases are limiting growth across theses billion-dollar industries. Vaccines being developed by Dalan are a breakthrough for these industries.

Dalan's strategic board of directors and investors include Neal Carter, President Okanagan Specialty Fruits, Linda Rhodes, Animal Health Executive and former founder of Aratana, Petteri Saarinen, CEO LEDiL Oy, Peter Brons-Poulsen, President Colgate Palmolive Europe, and Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan.

Related Links https://www.dalan.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalan-animal-health-inc-raises-1-9-million-in-seed-funding-for-the-development-of-a-breakthrough-honeybee-vaccine-301393398.html

SOURCE Dalan

Recommended Stories

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In WideOpenWest, Inc.'s (NYSE:WOW) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of WideOpenWest, Inc. ( NYSE:WOW ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often...

  • Swisscom loses appeal over fibe-optic standards

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has rejected Swisscom's appeal over the standards it has to use in expanding fibre-optic networks to consumers, the court said on Tuesday. The case centred on whether Swisscom could use a different standard than the one telecoms companies had agreed in a round table with regulators, the court said in a statement. The Swiss Competition Commission had provisionally prohibited Swisscom from pursuing its network expansion until the commission had concluded an investigation, a decision that Swisscom had appealed against in January.

  • Treasury Yields To Blame for Dip in FAANG Stocks, Expert Claims ‘Their Achilles’ Heel Is Higher Rates’

    Amazon stock fell 2.9% on Monday, Oct. 4, its sixth straight drop in as many days. It bounced back slightly from its close price Monday evening of $3,189.78 to open at $3,204.50. Similarly, Apple has...

  • $50 Billion in Title I, Special Ed Funds at Risk if U.S. Exceeds Debt Limit

    Federal funds that states depend on for low-income students, special education and school nutrition programs could be at risk if Congress doesn’t lift the government’s debt limit, the White House warned states last month. The U.S. could be in default by Oct. 18, which could disrupt global financial markets and trigger what Senate Majority Leader […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In W. P. Carey Inc.'s (NYSE:WPC) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls W. P. Carey Inc. ( NYSE:WPC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million U.S. Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.

  • Why Peloton Stock Is Becoming a Value

    Share prices of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are 51% off all-time highs set in mid-January, caught up in an investing trend that instead favors COVID-19 recovery stocks. It hasn't helped that management has made some missteps with its Tread recall, which lost the company a fair amount of goodwill with customers and investors back in April. The company's user base is growing, its product lineup is expanding, and financial performance is getting better.