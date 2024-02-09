Is Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Daldrup & Söhne's estimated fair value is €7.63 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €9.70 suggests Daldrup & Söhne is potentially 27% overvalued

Peers of Daldrup & Söhne are currently trading on average at a 27% discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.40m €2.25m €4.15m €4.25m €3.65m €3.30m €3.08m €2.95m €2.86m €2.81m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -9.59% Est @ -6.55% Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.92% Est @ -1.88% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% €1.3 €2.0 €3.4 €3.3 €2.6 €2.2 €2.0 €1.8 €1.6 €1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €22m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.8m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (6.7%– 0.6%) = €46m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €46m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= €24m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €46m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €9.7, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Daldrup & Söhne as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.334. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Daldrup & Söhne

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for 4DS.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Daldrup & Söhne, we've compiled three relevant items you should look at:

