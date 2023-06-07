Daldrup & Söhne (ETR:4DS) shareholders have earned a 71% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) share price down 28% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 400%. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Daldrup & Söhne moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Daldrup & Söhne has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Daldrup & Söhne that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

