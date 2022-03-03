U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

Dale Medical Products, Inc. Becomes a 100% Employee-Owned Company

·2 min read

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Medical Products, Inc. ("Dale"), a well-known manufacturer of medical devices, is pleased to announce it has completed a transaction to become 100% employee-owned through its newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

(PRNewsfoto/Dale Medical Products, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Dale Medical Products, Inc.)

Dale Medical Products becomes 100% Employee Owned

Dale's founder, David Kaplan, repeatedly stated his desire to conduct his business and share the success of the company with all its hard-working employees. He did this by rewarding office and factory workers alike with competitive salaries, and hourly rates, good working conditions, and benefits including health insurance and a generous profit-sharing/retirement plan. Through the successive leadership under Irving Brezack and then John Brezack, this tradition has continued without interruption.

John Brezack commented on Dale's history; "Since our founding in 1961 and as President since 1997, my philosophy has been to empower our employees to produce our products and work with our suppliers and customers as if they were direct stakeholders in Dale. I am extremely pleased that my vision has become fully realized. Our employees can now have an additional level of confidence that Dale is here to serve the needs of its customers over a much longer horizon. I am excited to sell the company to our employees themselves, so they could continue our Dale brand, our vision, and our unity as a unique company and culture."

Bob Simpson, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Dale comments "As an employee-owned company, we will preserve the Dale legacy of providing highly trusted medical products to help caregivers and patients worldwide. Our employees have always taken extraordinary pride in the positive impact we have on patient care, and now they can benefit further as stakeholders in our company."

Dale Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1961, in Sharon, Massachusetts. From a modest beginning the company has grown into an industry leader in the market niches it serves worldwide. Today, Dale is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts where their corporate office and manufacturing facilities are located. Dale Medical Products, Inc. is an ISO 13485 registered company.

For more information, please see www.dalemed.com or call 800-343-3980.

Contact:

James Spitzer, Director of Marketing


j.spitzer@dalemed.com


www.dalemed.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dale-medical-products-inc-becomes-a-100-employee-owned-company-301495281.html

SOURCE Dale Medical Products, Inc.

