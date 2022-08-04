U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,768.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,292.75
    +21.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.20
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.12
    -0.54 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +18.90 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    +0.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6850
    -0.0630 (-2.29%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    -1.77 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6970
    -0.1340 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,906.13
    -435.69 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.68
    +0.95 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.12
    +19.44 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Dale Ventures Congratulates Instanda on the Recent Successful Funding Round of $45 Million

Dale Ventures
·3 min read

"It is no surprise that some of the world's best investment firms set their sights on Instanda and have dedicated funds to its continued success." - Dale W. Wood (CEO, Dale Ventures)

Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda

Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda
Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda on its most recent successful funding round that will help the company grow in Europe, the United States, Japan, and the UAE. With an additional $45 million investment round led by Toscafund, Instanda is poised to cement its position as the most adaptive and best-value end-to-end platform for carriers, brokers, and managing general agents.

"It is of no surprise to me that some of the world's best investment firms set their sights on Instanda and have dedicated funds to its continued success," Dale Ventures CEO Dale W. Wood said. "My faith in Tim and his team has not waivered since my first investment, and I am thrilled to continue working with them and their newest partners as Instanda continues to innovate in this demanding field."

Through Dale Ventures, Dale W. Wood was one of the early investors in Instanda. He invested another £2 million in the latest funding round as the company made increasingly obvious its potential to continue finding innovative solutions to problems faced by top-tier insurance providers. Industry veteran Tim Hardcastle founded Instanda to transform the insurance product roadmap and has since leveraged technology to ensure effective mass communication and low distribution costs.

Instanda raised $19.5 million in a 2020 fundraising round and continued its momentum through a strong 2021 by adding 21 new clients worldwide. By the first quarter of 2022, Instanda had grown its global client list to a roster of 70 and secured the business of prestigious companies like Atlanta, Hamilton Fraser, and Standard Bank. At the same time, Instanda improved its talent pool with hires from Hiscox, Aviva, and Accenture and expanded into the property, casualty, and life and health insurance sectors.

"Instanda's no-code insurance core platform was built by insurers for insurers based on the belief that technology should be used to accelerate change and innovation at low cost. This is what sets Instanda apart from the crowd," Instanda founder Tim Hardcastle said. "No other platform allows carriers and MGAs across all lines of insurance to fully embrace the diversity of insurance and respond to the anticipated change in consumer needs and behavior."

It was Instanda's unique design, strength of management, and execution across a wide range of insurance lines, products, and geographies that attracted Toscafund in this latest investment round, partner George Koulouris said, and the company will continue to help insurers break into new markets and embrace the benefits of digital transformation.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Instanda is a genuine innovator," Dale W. Wood said. "There is no doubt Instanda will use this latest round of funding to continue to scale its model to free insurers from burdensome and inflexible legacy tech, transforming the process of product manufacturing, underwriting, and distribution. We can't wait to see what they do next."

About Dale Ventures

Dale Ventures is a personal investment holding group founded by serial investor Dale W. Wood. The company partners with management teams to provide the significant strategic and analytic resources needed to build and grow remarkable companies. Dale Ventures has adopted a consultative approach that harnesses the power of innovative teams to generate groundbreaking ideas, tactics, and strategies that drive growth and build long-term value.

For more information about Dale Wood and his projects, please visit www.Dale.com and Facebook.com/DaleVentures.

Media Contact

Dale Ventures FZE
contact.ae@dale.com
Jumeirah Lake Towers
Cluster I; Platinum Tower
12th Floor; Suite # 1207
Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related Images






Image 1: Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda


Dale Ventures congratulates insure-tech firm Instanda



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 03, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to the Energy Transfer Q2 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Amgen Acquires Drugmaker ChemoCentryx for $3.7 Billion

    Biotech company Amgen said Thursday it is buying ChemoCentryx a drugmaker focused on treating autoimmune disorders, for roughly $3.7 billion, including debt. The all-cash deal works out at $52-a share and is a 115% premium to ChemoCentryx (ticker: CCXI) last closing price on Aug. 3. ChemoCentryx got approval for the Tavneos drug last year.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alibaba Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As It Sees Signs Of Recovery

    Alibaba stock rose in premarket action Thursday, after the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Lordstown Motor shares up 4.8% premarket after posting small Q2 profit and affirming on track with Endurance electric pick-up truck

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares rose 4.8% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company surprised with a small second-quarter profit as it gears up for the launch of its Endurance truck in the coming quarters. The electric truck maker said it had net income of $63,659 in the quarter, or 32 cents a share, after a loss of $108,200, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 44 cents. The company is still pre-revenue but is on target for the start of com

  • Tesla’s Annual Meeting Starts Today. What to Watch.

    Tesla huge base of retail investors always like to hear from management and CEO Elon Musk. Tesla hosts its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; it can be streamed from the company’s website. Tesla said it produced a record number of vehicles in June, and the company is ramping up production at its new plants in Germany and Texas.

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 1.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Are Investors Undervaluing InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) By 50%?

    How far off is InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Eli Lilly Slashes Guidance After 'Significantly' Missing Quarterly Estimates; Shares Dive

    Eli Lilly missed second-quarter expectations and slashed its full-year outlook Thursday, leading LLY stock to crumble.

  • Lucid Shares Plunge Premarket

    [Lucid Group's stock](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/LCID) fell nearly 13% in premarket trading after the electric-vehicle company halved its full-year production outlook due to supply-chain and logistical issues. This is the second time Lucid has reduced its 2022 production target. It also lowered its estimate in February. The company now expects it will make between 6,000 and 7,000 electric vehicles this year. Other EV stocks were mixed. Rivian Automotive fell 1.8% premarket, but Tesla

  • Li Ka-shing Is Cutting Ties With AMTD After Wild 14,000% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s most successful investors is cutting ties with the parent of AMTD Digital Inc., whose 14,000% stock-market rally in a matter of weeks has raised eyebrows across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanBillionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Group

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat as jobless claims rise

    U.S. stock futures were near breakeven early Thursday as investors barreled through another slew of earnings and mulled economic data that showed a rise in weekly jobless claims.