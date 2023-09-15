Daleville schools former secretary charged with theft

Sep. 15—ANDERSON — A former secretary at Daleville High School has been charged with stealing $1,865 in school funds.

Stephanie L. Colvin, 43, Muncie, resigned from her job at the school in July after she, allegedly, submitted a fake invoice in a bid to obtain $800, according to court documents.

A review conducted by school officials determined $1,865 is unaccounted for in several accounts that Colvin handled.

Colvin was charged Wednesday by the Delaware County Prosecutor's office with official misconduct, two counts of theft, counterfeiting and intent to defraud.

All five counts are Level 6 felonies, each carrying up to 30 months in prison.

"We take these allegations very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities in their investigation," Superintendent Greg Roach said in an email.

"It is crucial to remember that this is an ongoing legal matter, and at this time, it would be inappropriate for use to comment further on the specifics of the case or the individual involved."

According to an affidavit of probable cause, school administrators launched an investigation after Colvin submitted a "request for reimbursement" for $800, claiming she had purchased a pitching machine for the school's baseball team.

The invoice, purportedly from a Yorktown business, indicated a "portable pitching mound" had been purchased; however, employees of that business said the invoice was not valid and that the transaction had not taken place.

Daleville's Athletic Director Ashley Fouch and the school's baseball coach both said they were unaware of any such purchase. Fouch also searched the school grounds "and was not able to locate the portable pitching mound," the affidavit said.

According to the court document, Colvin admitted to producing a fraudulent invoice from the Yorktown firm, and also creating a fraudulent bank statement showing an $800 transaction.

Colvin, reportedly, resigned from her job at the conclusion of that meeting. When contacted Friday, Roach could not recall specifically how long Colvin had been employed at Daleville Schools.

School officials conducted an audit of school accounts "to determine if there were additional fraudulent activities carried out by Colvin."

A review determined a total of $1,065.04 in funds generated by student parking passes and the selling of student locks, both overseen by Colvin, had not been deposited into school accounts.

The court document states Colvin sold 43 parking passes at a cost of $10 each, but deposited only $14.96 and sold 18 senior parking passes at a cost of $40 but deposited only $160.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.