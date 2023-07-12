Dalla Terra Pasta a farmers market favorite, just opened a retail store in Appleton: The Buzz

Dalla Terra Pasta co-owners Kithara and Liam Connolly are pictured July 6 in their new retail shop for Dalla Terra Pasta, 432 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Appleton. The company specializes in handcrafted pasta, which is produced next door.

APPLETON – Fusilli, tagliatelle, pappardelle and lasagna are just a few of the handcrafted pasta shapes you can find at a new Appleton shop.

Dalla Terra Pasta, which launched in 2009 selling handcrafted pasta, has opened its first retail space at 423 W. Wisconsin Ave., Unit B. Previously the business sold pasta online, at the Downtown Appleton Farm Market and at more than 30 retail businesses across the Midwest.

Now, customers can also stop in and purchase from the business directly.

Cyndi Connolly started Dalla Terra, but her son, Liam Connolly, took over the business with his wife, Kithara Connolly, when Cyndi died in 2019.

"We decided to continue what she started in her legacy," Kithara Connolly said. "We never saw ourselves with a pasta company or doing this type of work."

Dalla Terra Pasta co-owners Liam and Kithara Connolly make roasted mushroom and smoked mozzarella ravioli with staff member Paul Conrad, right, on July 6 at Dalla Terra's production kitchen, which is next door to its new retail shop on West Wisconsin Avenue.

Despite the sudden leap into ownership, Kithara and Liam Connolly said they really enjoy working together and continuing the "flavors and process" Cyndi Connolly created. All of Dalla Terra's pasta is made in a commercial kitchen next door to the retail shop with whole organic produce and dried over several days at low temperatures.

The business features a number of flavors ranging from more traditional pastas like organic basil and cracked pepper flavors to more unique options like a chocolate tagliatelle.

The Connollys said the decision to open their own store front came from the Appleton farmers market and customers expressing interest in a physical location.

"Our goal of opening the retail shop is to act kind of like an extension of the farmers market year-round for access to ravioli and unique pasta flavors," Kithara Connolly said. The fresh or frozen ravioli the business sells has been hard to get; only three of the stores who sell Dalla Terra's products also sell the ravioli.

Roasted mushroom and smoked mozzarella ravioli are available for purchase at the new Dalla Terra Pasta retail shop. The new shop, pictured on July 6, is located at 432 W. Wisconsin Ave., Unit B in Appleton.

Many of Dalla Terra's products are vegan friendly and all are made with 100% organic durum wheat flour grown in the Midwest.

While some of the pasta flavors, like Al Nero di Seppia Tagliatelle that is made with cuttlefish ink, aren't vegan friendly, all of the products prominently display ingredient labels, and many items are vegetable-based.

Liam Connolly said despite opening the new store, they have no intention of removing products from any of the businesses who carry them now.

"Even though we're opening a retail store, we're here to support the local businesses that carry our pasta as well," he said.

More information about Dalla Terra Pasta can be found online at dallaterrapasta.com or on its Facebook page. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

