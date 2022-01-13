Dallas-Based Balekian Hayes Shares 6 Signs Your Marriage May Be Over

January Kicks off Divorce Season

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courts across the country will begin the new year with a rise in divorce filings beginning in January and peaking in February through March. Because January is a time for making resolutions and planning for a new year, many couples may take this season to reevaluate their relationship. If attempts of counseling, communicating, and compromising, aren't working — couples may believe that divorce is the only option.

According to Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, the following signs may imply that divorce is the best option.

Major unhappiness.

There will be hard times in life, but couples in a strong marriage can usually weather the storm together and cannot imagine a day without their spouse. Suppose the difficult time passes and you are finding that you are unhappy. In that case, it's essential to consider the following questions to determine if the marriage could be the source of unhappiness.

How does my marital happiness rate on a scale from one to ten?

Can my marriage be changed?

Do I see us ever being happy again?

You are the last to know.

Communication is key to a happy and healthy marriage. Lack of communication in a relationship is a clear sign that divorce is around the corner, especially if your spouse isn't talking to you but is talking to others first.

You are only staying together for the kids.

It may seem easier to stay together for the kids, but it could have a lasting negative impact on their lives and future relationships.

You feel ready to move on to someone else.

Most people can't fathom the thought of someone new, but if you have already set your sights in a new direction, you probably were done a long time ago.

You are only staying because you are afraid of change in general or fear a drastic change in lifestyle.

Too often, people stay because they cannot afford to leave and are afraid of the unknown. If your reason for staying no longer involved your spouse, your marriage is likely over.

You have tried time away, and it was not enough time.

If you spend time away from your spouse and it only leaves you longing for more time away, being single might be what you are seeking.

There may not be a perfect time to get divorced, but the answer is often January for some people who have decided to divorce in the fall or during the holiday season. Once the stress of the holidays is over and children are back to their regular schedule, couples will have more time, space and privacy to begin the divorce process. The best way to get guidance on your specific legal issue is to contact a lawyer. To schedule a meeting with Balekian Hayes, PLLC visit: https://bh-pllc.com/.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. Kris Hayes is one of 47 lawyers in Texas that are board certified in both family law and child welfare and she also brings a Master of Business Administration to the equation to assist with high net-worth divorces and business preservation. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, https://bh-pllc.com/.

