Dallas Edible® Celebrates Grand Opening, Sept. 17

·2 min read

Gives away Free Edible for A Year

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements, is expanding its presence opening its newest location in Dallas, Texas. The newest store, located at 10455 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Guest will have the chance to win prizes of Free Edible for A Year, Free Edible smoothies, a pair of Dallas Cowboy tickets, and more. The event is open to the public.

"We are thrilled to open our newest location in Dallas and welcome our neighbors to join us in the celebration," said Stacey Ahmed, Owner of the Dallas Edible. "My husband, TJ, and I have been doing business in the Dallas area for more than 25 years. We love the area and all that it has to offer. When we found Edible, we knew we had found the right franchise to grow our family business and service our local communities."

The September 17th celebration will feature an official ribbon cutting with the Dallas Chamber at 2 p.m. to commemorate the day. Guests will also enjoy all-day-long promotions like $1 smoothies and cones, $2 premium cookies, and $3 bakeshop brownies, cupcakes, and cheesecakes.

The new Dallas Edible store will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,200 Edible locations worldwide. Stores offer same-day delivery or in-store pickup.

For more information about the Dallas Edible, call (214) 361-8600. You can RSVP: Here

*Raffle winners will be selected at 2:30 pm CST on 9/17/22 – winners must be present to win.

About Edible Brands®
Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,200 locations worldwide. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes, and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com.

Media Contact:
Karyna Smith
Karyna@inklinkmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-edible-celebrates-grand-opening-sept-17-301622231.html

SOURCE Edible Arrangements

