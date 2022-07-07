Dallas / Fort Worth Gets Bubbly With Bubbly Paws

Minneapolis-based Bubbly Paws signs on their first Texas franchise.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full-service dog grooming salon, today announced the opening of a franchise location in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Bubbly Paws offer the Dallas market an innovative, state-of-the-art dog grooming concept, along with owners Alvaro and Amanda Novoa, who look forward to working with local charities, pet adoptions and the community at large.

Animal experts have identified professional grooming and consistent bathing as vital to keeping pets healthy. Bubbly Paws' one-of-a-kind concept utilizes self-service tubs where pet parents are able to bathe their canine in a fun home away from home manner. Modeled after upscale hair salons, Bubbly Paws offers a variety of grooming services in a low-stress and laid-back setting.

Alvaro Novoa spent several years working in merchandising in the corporate world, and Amanda is a personal trainer and soccer coach. The Novoas decided to open a Bubbly Paws store in the Dallas area citing dogs as their passion. They are firm believers that regular baths and grooming keep dogs both healthy and happy.

"Dog parents want to get the best for their dogs, and this fantastic spa experience delivers a unique customer solution that is in tune with the markets in the DFW area. I am really excited to open our first store in our hometown," said Alvaro Novoa. "This premium spa concept for dog grooming allows dog parents to truly pamper their dogs in a premium facility with the best groomers, products and services. This is the best job because who does not want to see these loving dogs every day," added Amanda Novoa.

Bubbly Paws' premium spa-like experience brings a different concept to dog grooming and self-service baths than what it is currently in the market. The company also puts a premium on providing great care and customer service to furry friends and their parents.

"Alvaro has such a great corporate background. I remember the first conversation we had with Alvaro where his passion and energy for dogs was very apparent and that's the number one thing we look for when we award a franchise," said Keith Miller, Co-Owner of Bubbly Paws. "We can't wait to bring the Bubbly Paws concept to Texas, and we've been working hard on some custom-themed Lone Star State products for our retail area!"

From fundraisers to support causes for dogs, to engaging customers in fun ways to interact with their pups, Bubbly Paws is a brand ready to expand across the country. With five locations around Minneapolis and Idaho, their first franchise started the construction process in Charlotte and the Long Island franchise is close behind. The Texas location is aiming for an October opening.

For more information, please visit www.bubblypaws.com, email pr@bubblypaws.com or call: 612-713-9393.

