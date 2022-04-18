U.S. markets closed

DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 25, 2022. A conference call will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-6362 and enter the following access code when prompted: 8280267. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 1:00 p.m. CDT on April 25, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 1, 2022. The access code for the replay is 3340914.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869


