Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 49%, while individual investors hold 33%

Key Insights

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

60% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

17% of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure.

View our latest analysis for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. with 49% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 4.0% of the stock.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited. It appears that the board holds about AU$1.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$1.4b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 49% of the Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.