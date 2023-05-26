Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's (ASX:DBI) Dividend Will Be A$0.0503

The board of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.0503 per share on the 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 111%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.18 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.201. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's earnings per share has fallen 46% over the past year. Such a large drop can indicate that the business has run into some trouble and might end up in the dividend having to be reduced. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

