Dalvin Cook on why he joined the Jets: ‘I think it can be something special’

A day after Gang Green’s newest running back signed his contract, Dalvin Cook spoke to the media for the first time.

Following a lengthy free-agency period, the Jets signed the veteran Wednesday to a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $8.6 million.

On Thursday, Cook didn’t practice with the rest of the Jets players as he participated in some individual work on the side. With the Jets, Cook will return to wearing No. 33, the number he wore with the Vikings for the first five seasons of his NFL career before switching to No. 4 last season.

So what made the Jets an attractive situation for Cook besides the addition of Aaron Rodgers?

“I think collectively, when I came on my visit, I pretty much seen everything that I needed to see,” Cook said. “It was a good vibe with the coaches, the players, everybody around the building.

“Obviously, when you dig deep and look at the roster, I think all of the pieces are put together. I think I can come help these guys.

“If you look at the running back room with MC [Michael Carter], Breece [Hall] Bam [Zonovan Knight] and all of those guys and me just adding into it, I think it can be something special.”

A Pro Bowl player four years running (2019-22) rarely comes available, especially this late in the calendar. But that happened in Cook’s case and the Jets decided to add him with Hall coming off an ACL tear last October for extra insurance.

Minnesota released Cook on June 9 after six extremely productive seasons with the team. During that span, Cook was one of the best running backs in the league as he rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also caught 221 passes for 1,794 yards and five TDs with the Vikings.

The Vikings decided to release Cook to save $9 million of salary cap space, as he was scheduled to make $14.1 million in 2023. Also, Cook just turned 28 last week and that’s usually the age at which running backs begin to show some decline.

The Jets hosted Cook on a visit on July 30 as he met with Jets coach Robert Saleh and players on the team.

“It’s great to have him here,” Saleh said about signing Cook. “He’s excited, we’re all excited.

“It’s interesting, just watching his interactions already, you forget we have a bunch of pups in that room and here comes a veteran that still has a lot of juice and it is another well-placed veteran that’s going to help Michael, that’s going to help Bam, Izzy [Israel Abanikanda], Breece along with his ability to help the offense.

“I’m really excited about his addition.”

The value of running backs in the NFL is at an all-time low. Not only was Cook available ahead of training camp, but so was Ezekiel Elliott, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, and Leonard Fournette (who remains a free agent).

Even for the running backs who have jobs, the amount of money they are receiving is less compared to in the past. This year, Miles Sanders received the most free-agent money after he signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers. In comparison, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will make $16 million from the 49ers this year alone (from a contract he signed in 2020).

Cook was asked about the other teams who were interested but declined to name them. The Dolphins and Patriots were rumored destinations. But he also understands the business of the NFL and it appears he doesn’t hold any grudges about being a free agent for more than two months.

“I got a chip every year I go play football,” Cook said. “I think that’s the edge. I’ve been playing football since I was four years old.”

“Every day I wake up, I feel like I got a chip on my shoulder every day I wake up,” He said. “It’s like, business is business and I don’t put my feelings involved. I’m the same guy every day that I wake up.

“I’m going to come work hard and you’re going to know what you’re getting from Dalvin Cook. I keep my feelings out of it. I come from Miami, I come from a hard place to get out of, so I got a chip on my shoulder every day.”

Cook will join a Jets offense with weapons galore. Not just in the running back room, but the Jets have wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis on their roster. They also have tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

With so many players looking to get the football, it could be challenging for Rodgers to satisfy everyone.

“There’s only one football, so you always want everybody to want the ball at all times,” Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think that we have a lot of people that want the ball and deserve the ball.

“I look back, probably the best offense I’ve been a part of was that 2020 season and what we did at Green Bay with Matt [LaFleur] and [Luke] Getsy and Aaron [Rodgers]. There were so many different guys and Allen Lazard was part of that crew, ‘MVS’ [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] there were so many guys.

“I think that whenever a defense has to cover the whole field, it’s not just one guy. I think that makes you a better all-around offense, which gets you more plays, more opportunities to give those guys the ball, so it’s just something that we want to take advantage of and we want to be sure that everybody’s getting the proper due.”

After finishing 7-10 last season, the Jets have decided to put all their chips in the table after adding Rodgers. Not only has Rodgers changed the culture of the Jets in a short time, but he also has the team believing they have a chance to compete with the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals in the AFC.

“It’s a small window for that in this league and we being in Year 7, I kind of know that,” Cook said. “Getting to playoff games and losing, getting to championship games and losing and you kind of have that small window of figuring things out and winning.

“I won’t say I can be a missing piece, but I know I can come help a team win. I know what I can bring to a team, so that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to be Dalvin Cook and be explosive and be a great teammate.”

While Cook was waiting to sign with a team, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis published a story last month saying that Cook offered $1 million to former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, to clear him of any wrongdoing. The newspaper cited a document filed in Dakota County District Court.

Trimble filed a lawsuit against Cook in November 2021, alleging physical and emotional abuse. Cook filed a defamation lawsuit in response. Both cases are still pending.

Cook was asked about his worry level about a possible suspension from the league, and he said, “None, None whatsoever.”

The Jets also did their due diligence before signing Cook.

“I’m obviously not going to go into detail,” Saleh said. “Obviously, the conversations we had and the depth at which we researched everything, I think we all came to an agreement that we were very comfortable with the person and his situation.”