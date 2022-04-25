U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,231.15
    -40.63 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,569.62
    -241.78 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,813.43
    -25.86 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.66
    -6.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.10
    -4.97 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.60
    -35.70 (-1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    -0.1050 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2729
    -0.0106 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8470
    -0.5780 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,390.58
    -43.05 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.99
    +10.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

DAMAC Group gears up to enter the metaverse

·3 min read

- Upto US$100 million investment planned for 'D-Labs'
- New initiative to offer Group-wide services including virtual homes, digital property, digital wearables, and digital jewellery
- All group companies and DAMAC Properties customers to receive priority
- Part of the Group's organisation-wide digitisation ambitions and goal to become a global digital brand

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UAE-based business conglomerate, the DAMAC Group – the parent company of global property development company DAMAC Properties, data centre firm Edgnex, luxury jeweller de Grisogono and fashion house Roberto Cavalli – is announcing plans to embark into the world of the metaverse and build its own digital cities, becoming one of the pioneers in the GCC to do so.

Ali Sajwani, CEO D-Labs and GM DAMAC Group
Ali Sajwani, CEO D-Labs and GM DAMAC Group

"In an attempt to mold to the progressive trends of business, we are expanding our offerings into the metaverse realm to avail of the many opportunities it presents. We are keen to pioneer the possibilities that the metaverse offers in ways which allow us to be more connected and involved with our customers and their interests," said Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC.

The Group will be run under the banner, 'D-Labs', and will be led by Ali Sajwani, Chief Executive Officer of D-Labs and DAMAC General Manager. The initiative forms part of the company-wide ambitions to move into digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFT), and he is tasked in delivering the organisation's goal to be a leading global digital brand.

The Group plans to invest capital up to US$100 million for the project.

"Over the past two years we have been aggressively driving our digitisation efforts, and this new initiative into the metaverse will only further leverage our digital footprint. As well as updating our systems, processes and operations across departments, we have been investing in building a strong team of skilled and talented experts to help support our ambitions of being a digital leader. We plan to continue this exercise, and expand our team and know-how," explains Ali Sajwani.

Since last year, the Group's real estate arm, DAMAC Properties has been offering home buyers a 3D virtual experience that utilises virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology. This is a stepping stone into the metaverse realm, considered to be a digital universe made up of VR, AR and extended reality (XR) that refers to 'all real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions generated by computer technology and wearables' where users can get the feel of 'living' an experience.

Through this move, the DAMAC Group hopes to branch out its services to cater to the needs of the entire Group when it comes to digital assets – ranging from virtual homes, digital property, as well as digital wearables, and digital jewellery through the company's acquisitions of Swiss jewellers de Grisogono, and Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli, respectively.

Digital experiences is also part of the offering, where guests will be able to get a virtual treat of the Mandarin Oriental Resort Bolidhuffaru, which is part of the Group's hotels, resorts and serviced apartments portfolio.

Remaining committed to its stakeholders, existing customers of DAMAC will be prioritised in investing in these digital assets once plans have rolled out.

The Metaverse in Business

The metaverse is known to benefit businesses and its employees through enabling collaborations in a stimulating and highly-networked 3D environment that focuses on social connections. Some of the prominent perks in adapting to the metaverse include increase customer engagement and loyalty, better connectivity and collaborations with stakeholders, and eventually increased revenue.

A Market Research Future (MRF) research observed that the metaverse market was worth $21.91 billion in 2020, which is predicted to grow at 41.7% by 2030. The report explains that the convergence of the physical and digital worlds coupled with burgeoning need for metaverse for purchasing digital assets utilising cryptocurrencies will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, there is a massive demand for real estate in the metaverse, which is being slated as one of the most popular attractions for investors in the virtual space.

SOURCE DAMAC Group

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Offi

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Nkarta stock skyrockets on heavy volume after upbeat results from cancer-treatment trial

    Shares of Nkarta Inc. skyrocketed 92.8% in very active morning trading, enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most active listed on major U.S. exchanges, after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a Phase 1 trial of its cancer treatments. The rally comes after the stock closed at a record low of $7.77 on Friday. The company said its NKX101 and NKX019 co-lead candidates showed "striking single-agent activity" in a heavily pretreated patient populations, with an

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • Energy stocks decline, Coca-Cola stock gains on earnings, Tesla stock dips

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Kyiv“I got stopped out of a lot o

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.