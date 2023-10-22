Damage control: identity theft and fraud alerts

Oct. 22—Because of the MOVEIt hack, there now exists a full-on bona fide identity theft crisis that cannot be minimized or ignored, and it's not limited to just banks. Hundreds of businesses, government institutions and schools across the USA have had the personally identifiable information (PII) of millions of their customers stolen. The bad guys have already used this information to steal tons of money, and are set to steal a whole lot more.

So far, we've discussed Damage Control Step One (moving your funds to unaffected financial institutions), Step Two (freezing credit bureau accounts), and Step Three (notifying various government agencies of the situation). This week, we continue Step Three, examining the chore of filing identity theft and fraud alerts. We left off with Part Seven, and will pick up with Part Eight.

8. Stop debt collectors from harassing you over bogus accounts. Notify them within 30 days of receiving a notice, and inform them you are an identity theft victim and that you do not owe the debt. Instruct them to stop reporting the debt to credit bureaus and collection agencies.

If someone opened a bogus account in your name, ask for a copy of the application and the applicant's signature. Ask for a detailed report about the debt and how it happened. They are required to provide details under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. There are sample letters on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at identitytheft.gov.

9. Clear your name of criminal charges. If someone is caught and arrested using your name and/or information, contact the arresting law enforcement agency and file an Impersonation Report. Contact the court, also. Provide proof of your identity, such as fingerprints, photograph, and identifying documents. Ask the law enforcement agency to compare your information to the imposter's and remove your name from all records. Ask the prosecuting attorney for records to help you clear your name. Ask for a "certificate of clearance" or "certificate of release" to declare your innocence, and keep it with you at all times.

Ask the law enforcement agency that arrested the thief which information brokers buy their records. Write to the brokers. Demand they remove errors from your file.

10. File a complaint with local police. Supply your FTC Identity Theft Report, along with a government-issued ID with photo, and additional proof of address (mortgage statement, utility bill, any other reports or notices you may have). Many law enforcement personnel will not understand what you are trying to accomplish. It is your job to inform them.

11. If bogus utility accounts have been opened (water, gas, cable, electric, etc.), contact them and ask that those accounts be closed. For more help, contact the state utility commission.

12. Contact the National Consumer Telecom and Utilities Exchange and request your NCTUE report at www.nctue.com. Review the report for problems. If a service provider won't resolve a problem, file a complaint with the FCC.

How seriously you take the situation determines your level of success. Those who ignore the warnings are the ones I hear from the most; I almost never hear from folks who heed the advice and warnings, except for an occasional "thank you," which is always nice.

Next week, we'll continue our Identity Theft "To Do" list.

Dave Moore, CISSP, has been fixing computers in Oklahoma since 1984. Founder of the non-profit Internet Safety Group Ltd, he also teaches Internet safety community training workshops. He can be reached at 405-919-9901 or www.internetsafetygroup.org