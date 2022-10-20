Damaged cable leaves Shetland cut off from mainland
Communications to Shetland have been completely shut down after a subsea cable was damaged.
Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut.
The force said phones, internet and computers were not usable and that officers were patrolling to try to reassure residents.
Repairs to another cable connecting Shetland and Faroe are ongoing after it was damaged last week.
BT Openreach has been contacted for a response.
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland affecting its connection to the main line.
Officers will continue to patrol the area and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/0wFYrHnmiE
— Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 20, 2022