U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.75
    -23.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,387.00
    -73.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,036.75
    -116.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.90
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    +1.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.90
    +2.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9792
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.22
    +0.72 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1220
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9150
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.95
    -68.85 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.24
    -3.44 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.31
    -6.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Damaged cable leaves Shetland cut off from mainland

·1 min read
Shetland
Shetland

Communications to Shetland have been completely shut down after a subsea cable was damaged.

Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut.

The force said phones, internet and computers were not usable and that officers were patrolling to try to reassure residents.

Repairs to another cable connecting Shetland and Faroe are ongoing after it was damaged last week.

BT Openreach has been contacted for a response.

Recommended Stories

  • Record-breaking growth for more sustainable IT products

    TCO Certified is the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products and a tool that helps purchasers and purchasing organizations get sustainability right. TCO Certified, generation 9, was launched at the end of 2021. Since then, products have been certified at a record rate. The milestone of 1,000 certified new product models has already been reached — more than a month earlier than when the previous generation was released. This is despite stricter environmental and social sustai

  • Does Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Why Casper Chainlink Toon Finance & Avalanche on Fire Exploding DeFi

    Toon Finance is one of the Top meme Coins Toon Finance is one of the most talked about and written about coins right now exploding all over the internet from websites all over the world.

  • Ukraine Latest: Citizens Urged to Cut Power Use Amid Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians were warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged people to use as little electricity as possible. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts

  • Dark Brandon Returns: Biden Gets Sassy With Peter Doocy And Twitter Lights Up

    The president's supporters love this feisty exchange with a Fox News reporter.

  • GigaCloud Unveils Private Website Domain For Marketplace Sellers

    GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) unveiled its new private domain feature for sellers on its B2B GigaCloud Marketplace. Users of GigaCloud Marketplace can share their products with existing or potential customers through a personal GigaCloud web-hosted platform. The private domain allows marketplace sellers to share all their listings on the GigaCloud Marketplace without customers viewing other supplier products. Buyers (resellers) will be required to sign up to the domain to view the produ

  • Intel is bringing its startup accelerator program to Boston next month

    "...Boston makes total sense for us," the GM of Intel Ignite said about the chip giant's plans to launch its first U.S. startup accelerator in Kendall Square next month.

  • UK Watchdog Fires Warning Shots at Snap and Twitch on Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- UK internet regulator Ofcom has criticized how platforms including Snap Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch deal with protecting users.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerAt streaming service Twitch, the watchdog said users of any

  • Target Deal Days in October delivered customers, report says. What about Amazon Prime event?

    Target Corp. saw an increase in store traffic during its October Deal Days event, according to a market research firm that tracks cell phone use.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ordered to Sell Giphy After Losing Fight in U.K.

    British regulators intervened in the 2020 deal, saying it could limit competition. Meta won’t appeal.

  • Will Censorship Fork Ethereum?

    Disagreement around how to handle sanctions on Ethereum may soon force the chain to split into two: one chain censored, one not. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • JFrog (FROG) Unveils Security Solutions to Boost Growth

    JFrog (FROG) launches security solutions to address threats being posed to company's software supply chain, such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services and leaked secrets.

  • Poor, less white U.S. neighborhoods get worst internet deals

    A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her shoddy internet service.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Pitches 'Sanctions, Allowlists and Blacklists' in Crypto

    Regulation is inevitable, notes the FTX CEO, but the right approach will make a world of difference.

  • Russia's Wave of Ridiculous Fines Finally Comes for Amazon

    The Russian government has set its sights on yet another U.S. tech company: Amazon.

  • Celo Protocol Moola Market Loses Over $10M in Market Manipulation Attack

    Over 93% of the stolen funds were returned to the protocol shortly after the attack, developers said.

  • Arca CEO says Crypto Winter ‘closer to the end’ than not

    “It feels like at least the bottom,” Rayne Steinberg, founder and CEO of digital asset investment firm Arca, told Fortune. “How long we stay down here—that’s a question.”

  • The Ethereum Killers Are All Zombies Now

    One of the recurring challenges of building in the blockchain space is figuring out which blockchain is worth your time and effort. There are many outstanding blockchains out there and, trust me on this, I’ve heard the pitch from just about all of them over the years. It’s easy to discard the pitches from private blockchains because I can’t get over the impossible contradiction in the idea of having a centrally managed, decentralized ledger.

  • SpaceX rolls out Starlink internet service for private jets

    Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its satellite internet unit's foray into in-flight WiFi services with the rollout on Wednesday of Starlink Aviation, offering customers a $150,000 airplane antenna amid mounting competition for airborne connectivity. Starlink, SpaceX's growing network of thousands of internet satellites, will charge customers seeking broadband internet on private jets between $12,500 to $25,000 a month for the service, on top of a one-time $150,000 hardware cost, the company said on its website. Starlink Aviation will begin delivering terminals in mid-2023, it said on its website, with reservations requiring a $5,000 payment.

  • AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation

    As the enthusiasm around AI image and text generators grows, Jasper, a startup developing what it describes as an "AI content" platform, has raised $125 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. The tranche is the company's first, remarkably, and comes as Jasper is in the process of acquiring AI startup Outwrite, a grammar and style checker with more than a million users worldwide. CEO Dave Rogenmoser tells TechCrunch the funding will be put toward building out Jasper's core products, improving the customer experience and bringing Jasper's technology to more apps.