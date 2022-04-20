U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.50
    +2.29 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,184.08
    +272.88 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,456.95
    -162.71 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.38
    +16.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.70
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0069 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8610
    -0.0520 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0047 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7320
    -1.1820 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,185.49
    -309.47 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.52
    -5.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

DAMASCUS BAKERY RECALLS ONE LOT OF BANTAM BAGELS EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

·1 min read

CLIFTON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cartons of Bantam Bagels Everybody's Favorite Veggie Cream Cheese due to an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an egg allergy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the items in this product lot.

Affected product shows BB (best by) JUN/10/2023 on the left side of the carton.
Affected product shows BB (best by) JUN/10/2023 on the left side of the carton.

All product affected have a best by date of June 10, 2023, which has been printed on the left side of the carton. The recalled product was distributed to Publix stores in Florida and Georgia via distributors.

To date, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported. No other Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC or Bantam Bagels products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the above product(s) are asked to:

  • Dispose of the product immediately

  • Contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/damascus-bakery-recalls-one-lot-of-bantam-bagels-everybodys-favorite-veggie-cream-cheese-301529322.html

SOURCE Bantam Bagels LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Nothing to sneeze at: Here's how to handle allergy season while enjoying the outdoors

    Dr. Brett Hronek of CoxHealth offers advice for handling allergies when outdoors and after you return home.

  • Spring allergy pain? Here are 3 tips to beat the sinus pressure

    Looking for relief from painful sinus pressure this spring allergy season? Board certified allergist Dr. Tania Elliott has top tips for keeping your allergies and nasal symptoms under control.

  • Are Buybacks Signaling a Stock Market Top?

    The most legitimate criticism of stock buybacks, which now eclipse dividends in dollar terms, is that corporate executives are awful market timers.

  • Chinese Smartphone Woes Could Pressure Semiconductor Stocks

    Covid-related factory shutdowns and weakening demand for 5G handsets in China are more negatives for semiconductor stocks.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • A Bearish Option Strategy For Netflix Stock Earnings

    Netflix reports first quarter earnings after the bell today and many investors will be watching the stock. Last quarter's results for Netflix stock were a shocker and prices plunged over 20%. Slowing growth is of paramount concern, especially for a high P-E stock such as Netflix.

  • Hong Kong Dollar’s Slide Means Intervention Coming, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar is sinking toward the weak end of its trading band and that’s likely to prompt the city’s monetary authority to step in and support the currency in the near future, according to Daiwa Capital Markets and Scotiabank.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse R

  • U.S. stocks trade mostly higher as bond yields slip; Netflix plunges 36%

    U.S. stock indexes trade mostly higher as Treasury yields retreat, while Netflix shares tank after earnings to drag down the Nasdaq.

  • 10-year Treasury yield tops 2.9% for first time since December 2018 as traders price in higher interest rates

    Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the past three years or more on Tuesday, with the 10-year rate cracking above 2.9% for the first time since the end of 2018.

  • Why the IMF Slashed Its Global Growth Forecast

    International Monetary Fund Chief Economist&nbsp;Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas discusses the factors behind the fund's decision to revise&nbsp;its world growth forecast on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Oil prices climb as U.S. crude supplies post an 8 million-barrel weekly drop

    Oil futures move higher Wednesday, supported by an eight million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies, on the two-year anniversary of the day U.S. benchmark crude futures settled at the negative price for the first time on record.

  • Inflation Is an Opportunity. How to Find Investments That Thrive Amid Rising Prices.

    Pro-inflation assets include energy, materials, industrials, financials, junk bonds and commodities, investment manager Richard Bernstein tells clients.

  • Covid-19 spurs Hong Kong's rush to dump notes and coins as Faster Payment System tops 10 million registrations in city's embrace of digital banking

    Registrations for a digital payments system developed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have crossed the 10 million milestone for the first time since its launch in September 2018, suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic has hastened the city's shift to digital banking services. Faster Payment System (FPS), which was developed by the HKMA, the city's de facto central bank, for people to transfer money online between different banks, reached 10.1 million registrations last month. The sy

  • Stock of trucking company J.B. Hunt rises after Q1 earnings beat

    J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s sales rose more than 30% in the first quarter, including a 77% revenue jump for the transportation and logistics company's trucking division.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks these are the best stocks to buy right now

    Stick with stable stocks, hints Goldman Sachs.

  • U.S. CEO pay soars 31% on stock and cash awards, study finds

    Chief executives receiving big pay increases included the leaders of tech giant Apple and semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom Inc,, according to the study released Monday by research firm Equilar. The same study a year ago found median CEO pay was $15.5 million, 2% lower than in 2020. Equilar director of content Amit Batish said companies looked to reward leaders who steered them through challenges like supply shortages.

  • Indexes Mask Market Misery

    Tax time, inflation and rising rates all make for sour mood on Wall Street, but watch for an eventual countertrend.

  • China developers speed up diversification after debt-led growth fuels crisis

    Chinese developers are heeding Beijing's call and accelerating a push into asset-light businesses such as property services and commercial real estate to cut their reliance on a high-debt, high-turnover model blamed for a liquidity crisis in the sector. KWG Group Holdings, CIFI Holdings and state-backed China Resources Land were among developers that listed diversification plans along with their recent financial results. The diversification moves come even as property companies are targeting asset sales to raise cash for repaying creditors and, according to analysts and developers, will pile cost pressure on the smaller firms.

  • Super Micro stock rallies on hiked outlook

    Super Micro Computer Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the server and data-storage company raised its forecast for the March-ending quarter.

  • June WTI Oil: Set Up for Test of $100.90 – $98.94 Support

    The direction of June WTI crude oil early Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $100.90.