Dame Alison Rose forfeits £7.6m as NatWest scrap bonus and share awards

Dame Alison Rose stepped down in July after a 31-year career at NatWest over her role in the Nigel Farage debanking scandal - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Dame Alison Rose has forfeited £7.6m after NatWest scrapped her bonus entitlement and share awards over her role in the Nigel Farage debanking scandal.

The board of the bank on Friday confirmed that they would not grant former chief executive Dame Alison the “good leaver” status that would have entitled her to the full amount of her exit package.

The former NatWest boss will forfeit £4.7m of unvested share awards and just over £2.8m in variable pay awards that she would have been entitled to.

NatWest, which is 40pc owned by the taxpayer, has faced intense pressure to slash the severance pay of Dame Alison after she admitted to discussing Mr Farage’s private banking details with a journalist.

Dame Alison, once the most senior woman in UK banking, had expected to receive an exit package worth more than £10m in pay, bonuses and stock.

She stepped down in July after admitting to being the source of a BBC story that claimed Mr Farage’s account at Coutts, a NatWest subsidiary, was to be closed because he fell below the lender’s wealth threshold.

NatWest said Dame Alison will still receive £1.75m for the remainder of her notice period until July 26 2024, which includes a salary, fixed share allowance and pension allowance worth 10pc of salary.

In an update shared on Friday, the bank said: “No finding of misconduct has been made against Ms Rose by NatWest Group.”

Dame Alison said: “I am pleased that NatWest Group has confirmed that no findings of misconduct have been made against me. I can also confirm acceptance of the terms of the settlement agreement, which is in line with NatWest Group’s Remuneration Policy, bringing the matter to a close.”

As part of the agreed settlement, the bank will also pay up to £395,000 towards Dame Alison’s legal fees and £60,000 towards outplacement support.

