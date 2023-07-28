Dame Alison Rose was a ‘great leader’ forced out by politics, says NatWest chairman

Sir Howard Davies’ defence of Dame Alison Rose is likely to cause anger in Westminster - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

NatWest’s beleaguered chairman declared the bank’s scandal-hit former chief executive a “great leader” undone by politics, paving the way for her to receive a £2.4m pay-off.

Sir Howard Davies blamed political pressure for Dame Alison Rose’s downfall after she was forced to quit over leaking Nigel Farage’s private information to the BBC.

By praising Dame Alison, Sir Howard effectively gave the green light to her being paid a year’s salary in lieu of her notice, worth at least £2.43m.

In his first public appearance since the ‘debanking’ crisis hit, Sir Howard said he had wanted to retain Dame Alison but was forced into a late night u-turn on Tuesday after Downing Street said Rishi Sunak had “significant concerns” about her staying on. The Government is NatWest’s biggest shareholder with a 39 per cent stake.

Sir Howard on Friday [yesterday] blamed “the political reaction” for the board’s decision to replace Dame Alison with a new chief executive. He also shrugged off calls for his own resignation during a call with journalists to announce half year pre-tax profits of £3.6bn, an increase of £1bn on the same period last year.

Sir Howard said: “She would be running the bank in the face of very difficult headwinds, and therefore we made a different decision.

“I clearly regret the way things have turned out. We have lost a great leader as a result, but I now have to look forward.”

Explaining how it had transpired that the board expressed its full confidence in her just a few hours before she resigned, Sir Howard said: “We believe that was a rational decision to make at the time.

“However, the reaction, the political reaction to that, was such that Alison and I then concluded, and the board supported the view, that her position was then untenable.”

Dame Alison Rose’s statement in full

He insisted details of Dame Alison’s payoff from the bank had not yet been decided and would not be made public until NatWest’s next annual report is released, which is likely to be in February 2024, potentially kicking the thorny problem into the long grass.

Sir Howard said: “The normal way in which remuneration decisions are published and discussed with shareholders is in the [directors’ remuneration report].

“And I don’t see a strong argument from the bank’s perspective in departing from that perfectly normal practice. I can tell you that for the moment, the position is frozen.”

NatWest on Friday appointed law firm Travers Smith to investigate why Coutts, the private bank owned byNatWest, shut down Mr Farage’s bank accounts.

It will also examine the circumstances surrounding Dame Alison’s communications with the BBC over a story that wrongly stated he was dropped from the bank because he lacked the funds. The Telegraph revealed that Dame Alison had sat next to Simon Jack, the BBC’s business editor, at a charity dinner the day before he published the inaccurate story.

Sir Howard, in refusing to disclose any possible payout for Dame Alison, said: “We cannot give you any information on Alison’s path at this point, because, as you will have seen, we have commissioned an independent review into the circumstances of the account closures and also into the circumstances surrounding the information that went into the public domain from the bank.”

In the wake of his comments, Mr Farage, the former Ukip leader, rounded on Sir Howard, who had previously headed up the Financial Services Authority (FSA), the predecessor to the current watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, calling on him to quit as well.

Mr Farage said on Twitter: “Sir Howard remains as the NatWest Chairperson… The former FSA boss who tried to keep in place a CEO who broke many of the FCA rules. It’s a bad move.”

He added: “The NatWest profits are no great surprise… The whole sector is making massive profits whilst treating the public badly.”

Peter Flavel, the chief executive of Coutts, was forced to resign on Thursday, the latest casualty of the scandal.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said: “I am afraid that Sir Howard’s defence of Dame Alison shows that he simply doesn’t understand the seriousness of NatWest’s failings.

“She didn’t have to go because of politics but because she broke the bankers’ code by revealing confidential client information and set up a ‘diversity’ regime that ended up purging profitable customers because of their lawful views.

“This is clearly against the interests of shareholders and the directors’ fiduciary duty. Now he too ought to add another resignation to his rather long list.”

Tory MP Alexander Stafford, who sits on the Commons committee on national security and investment, said: “Disgraceful comments, coming from the Chairman of the Board that has presided over the biggest failure of trust in the banking system since Northern Rock.

“Why on earth should she be rewarded for breaking the banking code, undermining confidence in the banking system or discriminating against someone for their legitimate views?”

Lawyers said Dame Alison was likely to receive a full payout as a consequence of the bank’s supportive statements.

Antony O’Loughlin, director head of litigation & general counsel at Setfords, said: “Her financial entitlements now that she has resigned will depend on the terms of her agreements with NatWest, but it is likely that she will be entitled to a payment in lieu of her 12 months’ notice period.

“Given that this was a resignation by ‘mutual consent’ it does not count as a dismissal. It is therefore unlikely that NatWest could refuse to pay Dame Alison, unless she agreed not to accept a payment in lieu of her notice.”

Andrew Taggart, head of UK employment at Herbert Smith Freehills, said: “It’s likely that for any variable pay – so that means bonuses and your short term or long term incentives – a decision will have to be taken about that by the remuneration committee. They’ll have some discretion to exercise and they may well want to wait until there’s been this independent investigation.”

Earlier this week, NatWest declined to comment on whether Dame Alison has been deemed a “good leaver”.

Last year, the NatWest boss took home a total pay packet of £5.25m, which included fixed pay of £2.43m and bonuses worth £2.82m.

When Jes Staley, the former chief executive of Barclays, suddenly resigned in 2021 over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial on further charges, he received £2.4m in fixed pay and a £120,000 pension contribution.

Unlike NatWest, Barclays released details of Mr Staley’s exit pay on the same day they announced his departure.

