Dame Sharon White ‘preparing to stand down as chairman of John Lewis’

Dame Sharon White is not expected to seek a second term as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

Dame Sharon White is preparing to step down as John Lewis chairman next year, according to reports.

The John Lewis Partnership chairman has opened talks with the board about appointing her successor when her five-year term comes to an end in 2024, the BBC reported. Dame Sharon is not expected to seek a second term.

A former civil servant and head of Ofcom, Dame Sharon took up the post of chairman in early 2020.

She has had a difficult tenure that has seen the partnership, which also owns Waitrose, fall to a loss as a result of inflation and the rise of online shopping. Earlier this year she survived a confidence vote among staff.

News of her plans to leave come weeks after the John Lewis Partnership pushed back targets for its turnaround, saying it now expected it to take longer to return to a sustainable profit.

Dame Sharon said at the time that there were “positive signs” but added: “The transformation for the partnership will take time.”

Earlier this year John Lewis appointed its first ever chief executive to take on more of the day-to-day management of the partnership.

A spokesman for the John Lewis Partnership declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.