Can Dame Sharon White save John Lewis?

Not long after taking the helm at the John Lewis Partnership, Dame Sharon White sketched out a future for the retailer.

“I want the opportunity to say, ‘Look, we lost our way’ and tell a story of a fundamentally different business,” she said in August 2020. “I’ll feel good if we do it in five years.”

Almost three years later, it looks increasingly doubtful she will ever get her denouement.

Losses at the employee-owned business – which includes both John Lewis and Waitrose – have ballooned to £234 million a year. Costs are surging. Customers are disgruntled. And staff – denied their annual bonus – are growing mutinous.

On Wednesday, White’s dilemma was spelled out starkly as the partnership’s employee council hauled her over the coals. They backed her in a vote of confidence, but made clear their displeasure otherwise by voting down the company’s performance.

It has left White a diminished figure. Addressing the meeting earlier that day, she attempted to rally the troops. “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning how to dance in the rain,” she said, quoting the writer Vivian Greene.

“I love that quote, because it says: It’s not how you respond, it’s not the tough moments themselves… It’s how you respond to those tough moments that really count as a real test of your mettle. The partnership has shown time and time again through history, our boldness, our courage, our determination, but also our unity of purpose, to overcome whatever obstacles have been thrown at us.”

The meeting took place at the Odney Club, a Berkshire venue run for John Lewis partners. One analyst suggested that the Partnership has morphed into “a social club with a retailer attached”. So bureaucratic is the culture that John Lewis has been compared to the Civil Service – which might have made White the right person to lead an overhaul.

When it was announced in 2019 that she would replace former chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield, her credentials spoke for themselves. Sharon White, 56, is an upbeat face in the tight-knit world of business.

She stands out by virtue of her Jamaican heritage in a largely white milieu and her cheery disposition has helped her breeze through the squalls of running the broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom and serving as second permanent secretary at the Treasury, during a period that encompassed the financial crisis of 2007-8 and the EU Referendum.

With a first in economics from Fitzwilliam College Cambridge after Connaught School for Girls in Leytonstone, she also has a strong work ethic and an ability to connect.

“Her trademark courtesy was, ‘How is it GOING?’ with upbeat emphasis,” says a former Treasury staffer. “It made it hard to say, ‘well, quite badly, actually’.

Sharon exudes positive vibes and energy.” Her husband is high-flying economist Sir Robert Chote, whom she wedded at the British Embassy in Washington.

White’s combination of skills has, however, come under strain as she moved – to some surprise among big retailers – to the well remunerated chairmanship of John Lewis. There is a contrast between her £1 million plus income and cuts to the staff bonuses. And the phrase “not a retailer” has always dogged her tenure.

It’s a far cry from the rave reviews she earned as an official in the No 10 policy unit under Tony Blair, as well as a stint at the World Bank and her later top-flight Treasury and Ofcom career.

White and her husband embody the default setting of a particular end of the financial elite – moving in the same circles of a liberal intelligentsia – thought both have been careful not to end up in rows about bias.

At Ofcom, White won praise for breadth of thinking in thorny communications issues and running meetings well. But she irked Tony Hall, the then BBC Director General, with a tendency to load more targets on social class and diversity onto broadcasters and deem them “woeful”.

“Sharon has very creditable Platonic ideals about how great institutions should run,” says one senior broadcast manager.

“But she doesn’t always see the slog of what is already happening, or how hard change is when you have to literally keep the show on the road. People get fed up of having their homework marked by someone who, frankly, has only ever served as an official when others took risks to build and innovate.”

She took to her new job at the John Lewis Partnership with brio, arriving with ideas on how to revitalise the brand with modernisations and an expansion into housing and financial products. The homeware range and its digital presence would also be key to the future.

Yet, from the beginning, doubts have lingered about whether White had the skills to pull off a turnaround. “I’m not a retailer and don’t pretend to be,” White said. “My job is trying to put the people and the structures in place to support and re-energise the partnership to be the best it can be.”

Since then, industry insiders say that inexperience has shown itself in decisions which they describe, at best, as questionable.

A new, less expensive “Anyday” range of furniture has also been derided internally by staff as “any old shit”, according to reports.

In 2020 the partnership said it would aim to get 40 per cent of profits from alternative areas to retail by 2030, unveiling plans to enter the build-to-rent market by developing property above or around existing stores. Further revenue was to come from offering financial products.

A new, less expensive “Anyday” range of furniture has also been derided internally by staff as “any old shit”, according to reports. One veteran supermarket executive said the decision to publicise the push into housing was particularly baffling, given it was something many of John Lewis’s rivals already did.

It was a bold move by a brand which, like M&S, knew that it was struggling with the reputation of “used to be good” – but not attracting younger shoppers deluged by online options.

The associated woes of Waitrose, part of the same retail partner, added to her to-do list. But in fairness to White, it never was clear that her CV was the perfect fit for a retailer undergoing several storms.

The news that she was considering boosting John Lewis’s faltering partnership model with external funding was both a sign of her ability to think outside the box and a misunderstanding of how that would be received.

The financial situation White inherited has made things even more difficult. Profits – and partner bonuses – had been steadily falling for years when she arrived.

White said inflationary pressures hit “like a hurricane” and pushed the retailer to a loss of more than £230m. On Wednesday she said the last year had been tough, particularly when it came to staff pay. It scrapped its staff bonus for only the second time in its history in its most recent year.

The Partnership also said it was not able to do as much on pay as hoped. “I wish we could have paid partners more this year but that would have come at the expense of jobs,” said Dame Sharon. “As profits return, pay is the board’s top priority, ahead of bonuses.”

It is not just pressure to pay staff more which is weighing on her. John Lewis is also facing a steep debt pile, which it will have to pay in the coming years.

In December, it is due to repay a £50m bank loan. It must repay a £300m bond in January 2025 and then another £300m in 2034. In its latest filings, it revealed its debt pile stood at £1.7bn – 4.1 times the value of its assets, compared to 2019/20 when the multiple was 3.9.

The bitter backlash has forced her to retreat publicly, an uncomfortable position for a leader. The risk now is that she ends up with thin support for her leadership – but without the extra resource that a more mixed model would have brought, the headaches of last year unsorted – and the primary target of blame and disappointment.

“Sharon will fight,” says an old colleague. “She’s not easily put off.” The battle to prove that she is the right woman for the job may only be starting.

Anne McElvoy is Executive Editor at Politico

