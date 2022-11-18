Damper Actuators Market to Grow by USD 628.67 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global damper actuators market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, which include presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. To get up-to-date analysis of the market scenario and overall market environment. View FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026

The damper actuators market size is set to grow by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global damper actuators market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Vendors mainly include category-focused and industry-focused vendors that are involved in the manufacturing of HVAC systems, HVAC components, and other electrical components and equipment. Furthermore, the increase in investments in commercial and residential buildings is contributing to the growth of the market. Market vendors should strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

The damper actuators market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment covers the retail, academic, healthcare, government office building, hotels, and recreational sectors. Critical facilities such as hospitals, retail shopping malls, and hotels account for more than 60% of the commercial sector. Through successful early adoption, it has been established that commercial buildings with HVAC control systems can save more than 40% of energy. Such factors will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Type

Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for damper actuators market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators will facilitate the damper actuators market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the damper actuators market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors include AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist damper actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the damper actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the damper actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of damper actuators market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric actuators market share is expected to increase by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Hydraulic Actuators Market by End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydraulic actuators market size is expected to reach a value of USD 426.60 million during 2021-2025.

Damper Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 628.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Regin

11.4 Azbil Corp.

11.5 DMI Technology Corp.

11.6 Dura Control Systems

11.7 Dwyer Instruments Inc.

11.8 Greenheck Fan Corp.

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

11.10 Jackson Systems

11.11 Johnson and Johnson

11.12 Schneider Electric SE

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/damper-actuators-market-to-grow-by-usd-628-67-mn-global-industrial-machinery-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301682578.html

SOURCE Technavio