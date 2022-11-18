U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,685.92
    -40.94 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Damper Actuators Market to Grow by USD 628.67 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global damper actuators market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, which include presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. To get up-to-date analysis of the market scenario and overall market environment. View FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026

The damper actuators market size is set to grow by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global damper actuators market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Vendors mainly include category-focused and industry-focused vendors that are involved in the manufacturing of HVAC systems, HVAC components, and other electrical components and equipment. Furthermore, the increase in investments in commercial and residential buildings is contributing to the growth of the market. Market vendors should strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The damper actuators market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment covers the retail, academic, healthcare, government office building, hotels, and recreational sectors. Critical facilities such as hospitals, retail shopping malls, and hotels account for more than 60% of the commercial sector. Through successful early adoption, it has been established that commercial buildings with HVAC control systems can save more than 40% of energy. Such factors will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Type

  • Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for damper actuators market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators will facilitate the damper actuators market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the damper actuators market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.  Some of the major vendors include AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist damper actuators market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the damper actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the damper actuators market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of damper actuators market vendors

Related Reports:
Electric Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric actuators market share is expected to increase by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Hydraulic Actuators Market by End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydraulic actuators market size is expected to reach a value of USD 426.60 million during 2021-2025.

Damper Actuators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 628.67 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Non-spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Regin

  • 11.4 Azbil Corp.

  • 11.5 DMI Technology Corp.

  • 11.6 Dura Control Systems

  • 11.7 Dwyer Instruments Inc.

  • 11.8 Greenheck Fan Corp.

  • 11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.10 Jackson Systems

  • 11.11 Johnson and Johnson

  • 11.12 Schneider Electric SE

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/damper-actuators-market-to-grow-by-usd-628-67-mn-global-industrial-machinery-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301682578.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • IBM CEO Krishna makes bold prediction for quantum computing, AI opportunities

    Why IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says quantum computing will eventually surpass cloud computing in terms of total value and revenue.

  • Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

    The German vehicle manufacturer wants to remain competitive in a crucial market for electric vehicles.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner

  • US Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Wall Street Banks Seen as Unlikely Saviors as Crypto Firms Struggle

    Crypto true believers say blockchain markets and finance represent an existential threat to the traditional financial industry. But now's probably not the time for Wall Street to gobble up ailing crypto firms, analysts say.

  • Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

    The selloff in oil continued on Friday, with WTI prices falling more than 5% as China reportedly asked the Saudis to ship less crude in December

  • More Bullish News for Berkshire Hathaway's Semiconductor Stock

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and recent reports of tax incentives in Taiwan that can boost technological advancement for this semiconductor giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Oil futures fall 10% for week as China’s COVID worries darken demand picture

    Oil futures remained under pressure as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Fed.

  • FTX broke ground on a $60M Bahamas headquarters in April. Construction never started

    The project promised hundreds of jobs, but “nothing was ever done.”

  • 15 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen biggest exploration and production companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World. The oil and gas exploration and production industry has become one of the most important industries in the world as […]

  • On Sale: Front-Month Oil Futures?

    The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil delivered in December dipped below the price of a barrel delivered in January, a situation some commodities traders consider a warning signal about possible weakness ahead. Lower near-term prices encourage physical suppliers to store crude instead of selling it, in hopes it will fetch more later. Supply pile-ups tend to be sticky, suggesting a surplus that could weigh on prices in the future. Analysts are citing weak demand for oil out o

  • Shell officials say they're optimistic petrochemical expansion coming to region

    Shell hosted an event, called SP360, at the Beaver County site for customers to see the plant and its innovation center. Executives say the reaction was strong.

  • EIA Oil Supply Data Headlines: Crude Stocks Down, Fuel Up

    Energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Hess Corporation (HESS) and Marathon Oil (MRO) and have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Lexus applies to trademark UX 300h in U.S., Europe, and Australia

    The Lexus UX is entering its fourth model year in 2023 and is due for a heavy refresh. Patent offices around the globe offer a clue.

  • Freeport LNG Eyes December Restart

    Freeport LNG said it expects to resume producing liquefied natural gas at its Texas export facility in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. The facility, one of North America's largest LNG export terminals, has been offline since [a fire in early June](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-swing-in-volatile-trading-after-fire-in-texas-new-inventory-data-11654796197?page=1=article_inline). Gas it would have otherwise shipped overseas has [bolstered domestic supplies](https://www.w

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Akoustis Technologies and RF Industries

    Akoustis Technologies and RF Industries have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Lam Research (LRCX) Up 29.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Lam Research (LRCX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Helix Energy Solutions Is an Interesting Low-Priced Energy Name

    Helix Energy Solutions Group looks interesting on the charts. This is a low-priced energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.